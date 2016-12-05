MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro under the gun, shares hit after Italy votes 'no' on reform
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shares up in volatile session, Dubai outperforms
* Oil prices fall as production creeps up ahead of announced 2017 output cut
* Rebels tell U.S. they won't leave Aleppo; army sees operation over in weeks
* Islamic State strikes back to slow Iraqi forces in Mosul
* Netanyahu to discuss 'bad' Iran deal with Trump, Kerry stresses settlements
* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels weakened in Aleppo battle by their own divisions
* Turkish tenders in lira, Erdogan says in attempt to boost currency
* Iran vows 'firm response' unless Obama stops sanctions renewal
* Iran's Rouhani proposes budget rise as Trump election threatens growth
* Syrian rebel commander in Aleppo seriously wounded, rebels say
* Turkey wants trade with China, Russia and Iran in local currencies, Erdogan says
* Israel's Hapoalim sells Miami private banking portfolio to Safra
* Palestinian President Abbas gets boost in Fatah congress vote
* Egypt's long-awaited investment law to go before cabinet shortly
* Egyptian billionaire Sawiris in surprise exit as Orascom CEO
* General Company for Silos and Storage appoints Kamal Abdel Hameed Hashem as interim chairman
* Medinet Nasr records EGP 1.1 bln sales for November
* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month t-bills in weekly auction
* Obour Land for Food Industries gets approval for public offering of common stock
* Egyptian Tourah Portland Cement clarifies media reports on production shut down
* Egypt's Banque Misr seeks central bank-guaranteed syndicated loan -sources
* Egypt sharply increases customs duties as it seeks to curb imports
* Middle East Glass Manufacturing Q3 consol profit falls
* Egyptian Exchange resumes trading on OTMT shares
* Egyptian Exchange suspends trading on Delta Sugar shares
* Naeem Holding for Investments gets regulator nod for dual listing on Abu Dhabi bourse
* National Drilling nine-month net loss narrows
* Remco Tourism says Stella Di Mare II project to generate EGP 5 bln in sales
* Commercial International Bank Egypt sells CI Capital for EGP 683.4 mln
* OTMT announces termination of unit ORABANK in North Korea
* Saudi, Kuwait expect to restart Neutral Zone oilfields soon -sources
* Abu Dhabi revamps boards of its state airport and tourism entities
* Kuwait Energy aiming to close RBL loan of up to $100 mln by year-end - sources
* Kuwait oil output slips in Nov, UAE keeps it steady - industry sources
* Bahrain foreign assets shrink as c.bank resumes publishing monetary data
* British PM heads to Bahrain to cement Gulf ties before Brexit
* Oman says to attend non-OPEC meeting in Vienna this week
* Sohar oil refinery returns to full operations after shutdown -official
