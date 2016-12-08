MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares at 1-mth peak, bonds bet on ECB support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE outperforms region, profit-taking hits Saudi, Egypt
* Oil prices rise on U.S. crude stock decline, weaker dollar
* PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar ahead of ECB meeting
* Middle East Crude-Feb/March spread flips into backwardation
* Kremlin says Glencore, Qatari fund to buy 19.5 pct stake in Rosneft
* Consortium to pay $1.12 bln for Oger's stake in Jordan's Arab Bank- TV
* Eastern Libyan forces foil rival faction's advance on oil ports -officials
* Shell, Iran agree on future oil and gas development
* Russian oil firms discussed output cuts, no quota recommendations
* Iraq parliament approves 2017 budget, Kurdish party objects
* Dozens killed in west Iraq air strike, MPs and medics say
* Lebanese army arrests militant suspects over links to soldier shooting
* Rebels seek ceasefire with Syrian army closer to retaking Aleppo
* Tunisian union reaches wage deal with government, cancels strike
* Turkey's Erdogan says battle to shore up lira same as fight against Islamic State
* Britain plans to deepen security cooperation with Gulf
* U.S. urges Yemen to accept U.N.-drafted roadmap for peace talks
* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bond auction
* Egyptian women's rights advocate Azza Soliman detained
* Egypt protest law amendment offers little change, lawyers say
* Egypt's beekeepers under threat as economy slumps
* Rome, Cairo prosecutors meet in Regeni case, but no breakthrough
* Saudi will continue to meet global oil demand -energy minister
* Japan, Saudi Aramco extend Okinawa crude storage deal
* Zain Saudi says CEO Kabbani resigns, appoints Kaliaropoulos
* First Gulf Bank shareholders' approve NBAD merger - CEO
* Shareholders of Abu Dhabi bank NBAD approve merger with FGB - spokesman
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi secures $2 billion loan
* UAE says optimistic about non-OPEC commitment to cut output
* UAE energy minister: oil investment declined even at $50/barrel
* Kuwait cuts Asia Jan crude selling price to four-month low
* Qatar Islamic Bank not planning another sukuk issue - CFO
* Qatar's Ezdan Holding closes $460 million Islamic financing
* Qatar's CBQ says given nod to raise stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank
* Oman c.bank says it aims to avoid bank rate rises as liquidity pressures (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)