MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 11

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rises with Treasury yields, euro slides
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Foreign investors buy Dubai; Saudi, Egypt continue pulling back
* Oil edges up about 1 pct on optimism over non-OPEC output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold at 10-month low on dollar, U.S. rate prospects
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay firm; Saudi, Iraq keep Jan supplies steady
* OPEC, non-OPEC agree first global oil pact since 2001
* Syria, Russia pound rebel-held Aleppo but advances halt
* Islamic State militants enter Palmyra after heavy fighting -monitor
* EU bans Iran's Aseman Airlines from flying in Europe
* UK's Johnson courts Gulf after Saudi comments draw putdown
* Lebanese government must be formed as soon as possible - Hezbollah
* Twin bombing outside Istanbul soccer stadium kills 29, wounds 166
* Turkey's AK Party submits reform plans aimed at expanding president's powers
* Turkey seeks arrest 55 people suspected of financing Gulen - NTV
* Turkish developer confident Syria wall in place by spring
* Islamic State looks to regroup in Libya after losing Sirte
* Russia signs Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore
* Washington to check if Russia-Qatar oil deal violates sanctions
* Tunisian parliament approves $14 bln budget for 2017
* Tunisia's parliament rejects tax reforms in blow to deficit-cutting drive
* U.S. advises Congress of possible military sales to UAE, Saudi, Qatar
* Morocco to issue first sukuk in domestic market in first half of 2017 -minister
* Suicide bomber kills at least 50 Yemeni troops in Aden
* Egypt received inflows of $1 bln in month since currency float- c.bank
* Egyptian court rejects appeal by Islamist militant Adel Habara over death sentence
* Egypt security forces hit by two bombings in a single day
* Egypt inflation hits eight-year highs after currency float
* Egypt to issue $1 bln 1-year dollar-denominated T-bill -central bank
* Shell appoints Gasser Hanter to head Egypt business
* Egyptian women's rights advocate Azza Soliman freed on bail
* Egypt's Sisi says pound will strengthen over coming months
* GASC gets one offer at white sugar tender
* Saudi Oger $3.5 bln debt plan hit by creditor court move -sources
* Saudi Arabia informs customers about oil supply cuts from January - source
* Saudi Arabia to lift Jan crude supply to one Asia buyer -source
* Saudi border guard killed in mine blast on Yemen border: agency
* Saudi's Sipchem says affiliate signs 542.6 mln riyal efficiency contract
* Saudi power developer ACWA postpones debt issue plans to 2017 - leads
* ADNOC to inform customers of any Jan 2017 cuts after OPEC deal
* Dubai Investments to close Dh1.1 bln loan by year-end: CEO
* China c.bank says AgBank's Dubai branch to be renminbi clearing bank in UAE
* Emirates expects to roll out premium economy within 18 months
* UAE telecom du says board to discuss capital options
* Dubai's Drake & Scull appoints PwC as adviser in turnaround move
* Kuwait emir appoints Essam al-Marzouq new oil minister
* Qatar cuts crude prices for November -source
* China-led AIIB approves $301 mln in loans to Oman
* Bahrain's Bapco gets bids for $5 bln refinery expansion - sources