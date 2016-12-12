MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges after output cuts, strong dollar weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain after OPEC agrees with non-OPEC oil producers
* Oil prices soar on global producer deal to cut crude output
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 10-mth lows on Fed rate hike bets
* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian rebels get proposal to quit Aleppo, jihadists retake Palmyra
* Iran says Gulf worried about war risks with Trump
* UK's Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says candour important, stresses friendship
* Iraq invites bids to build first phase of oil export pipeline to Jordan
* Iran seals $17 bln Boeing deal, close to Airbus order
* Kurdish militants claim responsibility for Istanbul attack that killed 38
* Russia signs Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore
* Iran says may spare condemned tycoon if he pays back debt
* Car bombs in Iraq's Falluja kill eight people - police and medics
* Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs
* Cairo church bombing kills 25, raises fears among Christians
* Egypt received inflows of $1 bln in month since currency float- c.bank
* Egyptian court rejects appeal by Islamist militant Adel Habara over death sentence
* GASC gets one offer at white sugar tender
* -Saudi hits new oil output record in Nov amid OPEC cut talk
* Saudi's Sadara to supply feedstock to Saudi Rufayah Chemicals
* Dubai's DEWA gets finance for $3.4 bln coal power plant
* Kuwait's emir tells new parliament austerity is inevitable
* BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait says considering Kuwait Airways' request for credit facility
* Qatar to merge LNG producers Qatargas and RasGas
* Italy's Monte dei Paschi can still pull off private deal, Qatar interested-source
* Intesa, syndicate to provide 7 bln euros for Rosneft deal -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)