UPDATE 3-Zurich Insurance agrees to buy Australia's Cover-More for $551 mln
* Australian insurance assets attracting global interest (Adds CEO comments, market share details)
Dec 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil surges after output cuts, strong dollar weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Qatar gain after OPEC agrees with non-OPEC oil producers
* Oil prices soar on global producer deal to cut crude output
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 10-mth lows on Fed rate hike bets
* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian rebels get proposal to quit Aleppo, jihadists retake Palmyra
* Iran says Gulf worried about war risks with Trump
* UK's Boris Johnson in Saudi Arabia says candour important, stresses friendship
* Iraq invites bids to build first phase of oil export pipeline to Jordan
* Iran seals $17 bln Boeing deal, close to Airbus order
* Kurdish militants claim responsibility for Istanbul attack that killed 38
* Russia signs Rosneft deal with Qatar, Glencore
* Iran says may spare condemned tycoon if he pays back debt
* Car bombs in Iraq's Falluja kill eight people - police and medics
* Oil slump prompts Gulf states to take shine off cushy government jobs
EGYPT
* Cairo church bombing kills 25, raises fears among Christians
* Egypt received inflows of $1 bln in month since currency float- c.bank
* Egyptian court rejects appeal by Islamist militant Adel Habara over death sentence
* GASC gets one offer at white sugar tender
SAUDI ARABIA
* -Saudi hits new oil output record in Nov amid OPEC cut talk
* Saudi's Sadara to supply feedstock to Saudi Rufayah Chemicals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's DEWA gets finance for $3.4 bln coal power plant
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's emir tells new parliament austerity is inevitable
* BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait says considering Kuwait Airways' request for credit facility
QATAR
* Qatar to merge LNG producers Qatargas and RasGas
* Italy's Monte dei Paschi can still pull off private deal, Qatar interested-source
* Intesa, syndicate to provide 7 bln euros for Rosneft deal -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a fresh one-year high on Monday morning helped by strong Wall Street performance and a weak yen, while investors picked up defensive stocks that were lagging behind in the recent rally.
* New generation of young adults embrace debt like never before