MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia ready for Fed hike, anxious on rate outlook

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, UAE retreat ahead of likely U.S. rate hike, Saudi budget; Egypt slips

* Oil prices fall on rising U.S. crude stocks, OPEC output concerns

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar slips ahead of Fed rate decision

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks soften despite ADNOC cuts

* Syrian rebels prepare to withdraw from Aleppo as truce begins

* Battle of Aleppo ends after years of bloodshed with rebel withdrawal

* Iran to work on nuclear-powered vessels after US "violation" of deal

* Gulf Cooperation Council condemns "barbaric shelling" of Aleppo

* EU ministers reject Austrian demand to halt Turkey's membership talks

* Iraqi Shi'ite forces aim to clear border strip with Syria

* IranAir hopes to finalise Airbus deal in two weeks

* Yemen's toxic trash mountain adds to war woes

* Russia's Gazprom Neft, Iran's NIOC agree Iranian oil field studies

* UBM to buy Allworld in Asia push, Middle East foray

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeking 50,000 tonnes white sugar in tender

* Military court jails 141 Brotherhood supporters over 2013 unrest

* Egyptian Exchange says Obour Land public offering 1.94 times oversubscribed

* AfDB approves $500 million loan payment to Egypt

* Prime Holding for Financial Investments says Sum Investments buys 4.9 mln company shares

* Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development posts 11-month revenue of EGP 1.4 bln

* Telecom Egypt says no decision yet on Vodafone Egypt stake sale

* Egypt cancels tender to rent third LNG regasification terminal

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi plans to reduce supplies to customers in Jan. based on shipment requests- Bloomberg

* US to halt some arms sales to Saudi, citing civilian deaths in Yemen campaign

* Top Saudi religious body condemns "criminal massacres" in Aleppo

* Saudi Arabia engineers big shift in oil market sentiment: Kemp

* Saudis to claim partial victory in taming huge deficit with 2017 budget

* Japan's Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi to open branch in Saudi Arabia

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE student killed by Ohio police on Dec. 4 was unarmed -official

* Abu Dhabi reintroduces 5 percent rent cap after three years

* Dubai working with HSBC on $7 bln financing for Expo 2020

* SeaWorld parteners with Miral to develop Seaworld Abu Dhabi

* Dubai's Meydan Group to close 600 mln dirham syndicated loan next week -sources

* Emaar appoints hospitality and leisure unit CEO

* UAE's ADNOC to cut Jan oil supplies to Asia; Kuwait, Oman to follow

QATAR

* Russia's Putin, Qatari Emir discuss Rosneft deal - Kremlin

* Qatar calls for an emergency Arab League meeting on Aleppo -Al Jazeera

* Qatar sovereign fund tells Washington will invest $10 bln in U.S. infrastructure - sources

* Qatar November inflation drops to lowest this year

* Qatar Petroleum says to cut oil production in line with OPEC deal

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's KHAC agrees $531 mln hospitals deal with Chinese group

* U.S. paves way for possible $1.7 bln tank sale to Kuwait -statement

* Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate posts Q4 loss

* Kuwait's KPC informs customers of lower oil supplies in Jan

OMAN

* Oman to tell customers of oil supply cuts in January after OPEC deal -source (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)