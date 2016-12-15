MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 15

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, currencies wobble as Fed flags more hikes
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf pulls back on caution before expected U.S. rate hike
* Oil prices fall after Fed hike, but tighter market looms
* PRECIOUS-Gold falls to over 10-mnth low as Fed signals more hikes in 2017
* S.Korea's Nov Iran crude imports jump fourfold from last year [nL4N1E82Z0
* U.S. may target weapons seized by Islamic State in Palmyra nL1N1E91X4]
* Rebel officials say Aleppo evacuation plan back on track
* Three Gulf c.banks hike rates to avert currency pressure after Fed move
* Protesters agree to end blockade of western Libya oil pipelines -officials
* Myanmar's Rohingya insurgency has links to Saudi, Pakistan - report
* Fall of Aleppo puts Iran on cusp of 'Shi'ite crescent' of influence
* Sudan inflation surges to 29.49 pct in November
* Tunisia buys soft wheat, durum and barley in tender -trade
* Turkey's economic growth seen turning positive in Q4, minister says
* UK's Petrofac halting Tunisia gas output again due to protests- officials
* OPEC signals larger 2017 oil surplus, unless cuts implemented
* Indonesia to import around 500,000 metric tonnes of Iranian LPG in 2017
* Iran, Russia explore setting up Islamic bank - TASS
* Iran crude oil exports to hit 5-mth low in Dec -source
* Egypt freezes assets of media company chairman
* Egypt's pound weakens to almost 19 per dollar as banks seek dollar flows
* Major Egyptian food producer says to increase prices by 20-50 pct
* Egypt's cenbank says high-interest deposit certificates attracted $3.5 bln
* Russia resumes potato imports from Egypt
* Saudi c.bank raises reverse repo rate 25 bps, keeps repo at 2 pct
* Saudi Aramco in deals with foreign firms in push for local content
* King Salman acknowledges Saudis' economic pain
* Saudi's Falih says impact of oil deal on market to take time
* CNOOC will start new Huizhou refinery in Q2, plans Saudi supply- sources
* UAE's NMC Health buys Sharjah's Al Zahra hospital for $560 mln
* Kuwait central bank raises policy rate by 25 bps
* Kuwait Q3 trade surplus shrinks 20 pct y/y on low oil prices
* Kuwait's CMA says $2 bln of corporate bonds and sukuk in pipeline
* Bahrain central bank raises policy rates 25 bps
* Bahrain's Bank Alkhair gets nod to sell stake in Pakistan's Burj Bank
* Alimtiaz Investment to sell stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank
* Oman's Raysut Cement says group CEO resigns (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)