Ride-hailing firm Uber partners Indonesian taxi operator Express
JAKARTA, Dec 19 Uber Technologies and Indonesia's second-biggest taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk announced on Monday a partnership on ride-sharing and vehicle financing.
Dec 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find relief as China set to return seized US drone
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf, Egypt inch up as trading volume shrinks
* Oil prices rise in anticipation of tighter 2017 market
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices recover as U.S. dollar slips
* Gunmen burn buses, Aleppo convoy goes through
* Turkey's Erdogan blames Kurdish militants after bomb kills at least 13, wounds 56
* "Liberated" Mosul civilians not safe from violence, casualties rise
* Jordan declares end of castle siege, says four gunmen killed
* Head of UN nuclear watchdog says Iran showing commitment to deal
* Suicide bombing kills soldiers in Yemen, claimed by Islamic State
* Saudi Arabia, U.S. play down reports of curbs on military support
* IranAir confirms cutting Airbus order, dropping A380s
* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in clash with stone-throwers - Palestinian ministry
* Lebanon forms new government - televised statement
EGYPT
* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
* Egypt's Banque Misr signs MOU with Chinese lender over $500 loan
* Ten policemen in Egypt charged with torturing man to death
* Switzerland unblocks 180 million francs frozen in Egypt probe
* Egypt cancels local rice tender, to make up by importing -statement
* Egyptian court suspends author's jail sentence over sexually explicit book - lawyer
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's SABIC proposes 2 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016
* Saudi shipper Bahri says 2016 dividend flat at 2.5 riyals/share
* Saudi Telecom says board approves $100 mln Careem stake buy
* Reuters Insider - Saudi Arabia says won't withdraw US investments
* BRIEF-Doosan Heavy Industries says wins $927 mln order
* Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Saudi Arabia's first wind turbine next month
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi inflation rises to 2.4 percent in November
* Air Berlin on verge of another CEO change -sources
* Etihad Airways says to trim its workforce to reduce costs
OMAN
* TABLE-Oman November inflation edges down to 1.9 percent on food prices
* Oman central bank says won't blindly follow Fed's rate decision (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
JAKARTA, Dec 19 Uber Technologies and Indonesia's second-biggest taxi operator PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk announced on Monday a partnership on ride-sharing and vehicle financing.
TOKYO, Dec 19 Asian shares steadied near four-week lows on Monday after China agreed to return the U.S. drone it had seized, easing worries for now about possible deterioration in diplomatic relations.
* Volume may stall due to upcoming Christmas holidays - analysts