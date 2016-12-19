Dec 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks find relief as China set to return seized US drone

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf, Egypt inch up as trading volume shrinks

* Oil prices rise in anticipation of tighter 2017 market

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices recover as U.S. dollar slips

* Gunmen burn buses, Aleppo convoy goes through

* Turkey's Erdogan blames Kurdish militants after bomb kills at least 13, wounds 56

* "Liberated" Mosul civilians not safe from violence, casualties rise

* Jordan declares end of castle siege, says four gunmen killed

* Head of UN nuclear watchdog says Iran showing commitment to deal

* Suicide bombing kills soldiers in Yemen, claimed by Islamic State

* Saudi Arabia, U.S. play down reports of curbs on military support

* IranAir confirms cutting Airbus order, dropping A380s

* Israeli forces kill Palestinian in clash with stone-throwers - Palestinian ministry

* Lebanon forms new government - televised statement

EGYPT

* Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction

* Egypt's Banque Misr signs MOU with Chinese lender over $500 loan

* Ten policemen in Egypt charged with torturing man to death

* Switzerland unblocks 180 million francs frozen in Egypt probe

* Egypt cancels local rice tender, to make up by importing -statement

* Egyptian court suspends author's jail sentence over sexually explicit book - lawyer

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC proposes 2 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016

* Saudi shipper Bahri says 2016 dividend flat at 2.5 riyals/share

* Saudi Telecom says board approves $100 mln Careem stake buy

* Reuters Insider - Saudi Arabia says won't withdraw US investments

* BRIEF-Doosan Heavy Industries says wins $927 mln order

* Saudi Aramco, GE to launch Saudi Arabia's first wind turbine next month

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi inflation rises to 2.4 percent in November

* Air Berlin on verge of another CEO change -sources

* Etihad Airways says to trim its workforce to reduce costs

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman November inflation edges down to 1.9 percent on food prices

* Oman central bank says won't blindly follow Fed's rate decision (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)