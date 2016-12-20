MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen holds gains after Germany, Turkey incidents, Asia stocks mixed
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges to fresh eight-year high, Gulf markets diverge
* Oil eases as traders start winding down positions in run-up to holiday season
* PRECIOUS-Gold dips for first time in three sessions on Fed's Yellen remarks
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks down; light grades under pressure
* Russian ambassador shot dead in Ankara gallery
* Moroccan court extends liquidation deadline for oil refiner Samir
* Thousands evacuated from Aleppo after deal over besieged villages
* Saudi foreign minister says Syria must be pressured into political solution
* Tunisia says initial evidence shows foreign organisation may be behind Hamas assassination
* Iran to get first Airbus jet within weeks under sanctions pact
* Jordanian gunmen planned wider attacks - minister
* Cracks deepen in Palestinian politics as Abbas clamps down
* Fitch: Reasonable Medium-Term Prospects for Turkish IslamicBanks
* Indonesia's Pertamina to buy 1 mln barrels of Iranian crude in Q1 2017 - CEO
* Iran starts selling oil to Italy's Eni
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for Jan. 20-31 shipment
* Egypt says around 1 mln hectares cultivated with wheat this year -MENA
* Yields rise at Egypt 5- and 10-year T-bond auctions on Monday
* Egypt's pound weakens to around 19 per dollar
* Egypt's Banque Misr signs MOU with Chinese lender over $500 mln loan
* Saudi's top economic council discusses 2017 budget draft
* Saudi-led coalition to stop using British-made cluster munitions in Yemen
* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 7.636 mln bpd in Oct -JODI
* Saudi officials say more professions should be open to women -newspapers
* Food prices push Saudi November inflation down to year-low of 2.3 pct
* Gulf airline giants face job cuts as growth slows
* Private equity firm Abraaj appoints senior external adviser
* Fitch: Courts Will Be Key to Implementing New UAE Bankruptcy Law
* Mubadala to hold Abu Dhabi's 2 pct stake in BP - spokesman
* China's CEFC in talks for stake at Abu Dhabi oil concessions - sources
* Dubai November inflation rate at 3.0 percent
* Dubai's Nakheel expects higher 2016 profit - chairman quoted by newspaper
* Kuwait Finance House denies media reports on acquisition of Bahrain's Ibdar by Development Bank
* Qatari bank trio in talks for potential $44 bln merger
* Qatar's Ooredoo in talks for majority stake in Salam subsidiary
* Qatari developer UDC says secures up to 730 mln riyal loan from CBQ
* Oman money supply, banking lending growth slow in October (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)