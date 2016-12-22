Dec 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, knocked by Wall Street losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market rises before 2017 budget, Egypt extends bull run

* Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, optimism on output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar drifts away from multi-year peak

* Battle for Syria's al-Bab intensifies, 14 Turkish soldiers killed -army

* Malaysia's Petronas to study two oilfields in Iran

* Libya's Sharara oilfield resumes production after pipeline blockade lifted

* Britain, France push UN Syria helicopter ban, sanctions over gas attacks

* Court says EU-Morocco deals do not cover W.Sahara, independence front cheers

* Turkey's Erdogan says 'no doubt' assassin of Russian envoy was Gulenist

* Zain Iraq to pay $94 mln to settle Iraqna tax case

* AIIB approves $600 mln loan for Azerbaijan-Turkey gas pipeline

* Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see potential in Trump

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC cancels tender for 50,000 T white sugar - trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi to announce 2017 budget on Thurs - finance ministry

* Saudi budget to boost spending, raise domestic fuel prices -sources

* Saudi Arabia regains slot as India's top oil supplier in Nov - shipping data

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Accorhotels strikes hotel restructuring deal with Abu Dhabi

* Dubai plans small 2017 budget deficit as it boosts infrastructure spending

* Malaysia's 1MDB paid interest due in Q4 on IPIC-guaranteed bonds- minister

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's central bank fine-tunes governance of Islamic banks

* Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport wins 19.9 mln wroth contract from Kuwait Oil Co

* Kuwait Cable Vision appoints Raza Mustafa Abu Ajwa as CFO

QATAR

* Qatar's Nebras Power says signs $430 mln revolving credit facility

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain police clash with protesters near Shi'ite leader's house - activists (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)