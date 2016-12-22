Dec 22 Here are some factors that may affect
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares wobble, knocked by Wall Street
losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market rises before 2017 budget,
Egypt extends bull run
* Oil prices rise on weaker dollar, optimism on output cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as dollar drifts away from
multi-year peak
* Battle for Syria's al-Bab intensifies, 14 Turkish soldiers
killed -army
* Malaysia's Petronas to study two oilfields in Iran
* Libya's Sharara oilfield resumes production after pipeline
blockade lifted
* Britain, France push UN Syria helicopter ban, sanctions
over gas attacks
* Court says EU-Morocco deals do not cover W.Sahara,
independence front cheers
* Turkey's Erdogan says 'no doubt' assassin of Russian envoy
was Gulenist
* Zain Iraq to pay $94 mln to settle Iraqna tax case
* AIIB approves $600 mln loan for Azerbaijan-Turkey gas
pipeline
* Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see potential in
Trump
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC cancels tender for 50,000 T white sugar -
trade
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi to announce 2017 budget on Thurs - finance ministry
* Saudi budget to boost spending, raise domestic fuel prices
-sources
* Saudi Arabia regains slot as India's top oil supplier in
Nov - shipping data
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Accorhotels strikes hotel restructuring deal with Abu
Dhabi
* Dubai plans small 2017 budget deficit as it boosts
infrastructure spending
* Malaysia's 1MDB paid interest due in Q4 on IPIC-guaranteed
bonds- minister
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's central bank fine-tunes governance of Islamic
banks
* Kuwait and Gulf Link Transport wins 19.9 mln wroth
contract from Kuwait Oil Co
* Kuwait Cable Vision appoints Raza Mustafa Abu Ajwa as CFO
QATAR
* Qatar's Nebras Power says signs $430 mln revolving credit
facility
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain police clash with protesters near Shi'ite leader's
house - activists
