MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 25

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, US dollar near 14-year peak on low volumes

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up before budget, Egypt's rise slows

* U.S. crude settles at 17-month high after small, pre-holiday gain

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as U.S. dollar eases

* Iran allows free foreign exchange at banks in move to unify rates

* Malta hijack ends peacefully as Gaddafi loyalists surrender

* Egyptian police arrest Al Jazeera news producer

* OPEC monitoring committee to meet first half of Jan -Kuwaiti oil minister

* EXCLUSIVE-Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

* MIDEAST DEBT-Sukuk issuance to rebound in 2017 but investors may shun long end

EGYPT

* Egypt seeks to import crude directly from Iraq

* Yields rise at Egypt six-month, one-year T-bill auction

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $389.2 mln in November

* Egypt's strategic wheat reserves enough to last until early April -statement

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco plans to sell up to 49 pct over 10 yrs -paper

* Saudi Arabia eyes $53 billion plan to boost private sector in diversification drive

* Saudi Arabia plans to borrow $10-15 bln internationally in 2017 - official

* Saudis cut huge budget deficit, to loosen purse strings in 2017

* Saudi's Falih says domestic energy price rise still being finalised

* Saudi's Falih: confident oil producers will comply with cut deal -Arabiya

* Saudi to gradually raise fees to employ foreign workers - finance minister

* Saudi's Falih: kingdom assumes conservative oil price for 2017 budget

* Saudi Arabia to raise military spending 6 pct -budget

* Saudi's Falih says domestic energy price reform to continue from 2017

* Saudi may achieve budget surplus by 2020 -finance minister

* Saudi Arabia to boost 2017 spending as it cuts into huge state deficit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to float Az-Zour North One in mid-2017-KUNA

* Zain Saudi in talks to sell mobile towers to TASC and ACWA

QATAR

* Qatargas says starts up Laffan Refinery 2

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain questions activist over criticism of Gulf states

OMAN

* Oman central bank raises repo rate slightly (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)