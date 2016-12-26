FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 26
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 26, 2016 / 4:34 AM / 8 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* MIDEAST STOCKS-State budget boosts Saudi, rest of Gulf sluggish; Egypt drops [nL5N1EK01F}

* Saudi newspaper says report on huge Aramco stake sale was wrong

* Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price

* Russian jets step up raids on rebel-held Idlib and rural Aleppo

* Aleppo Christians celebrate holiday in hope peace has returned

* All 92 on Syria-bound Russian military jet killed in crash, including 60 from Red Army Choir

* UAE's Etisalat, Saudi's Mobily discuss new alliance after ending management deal

* Algeria to rejuvenate aging oil wells to boost output

* Fearful Christmas in Baghdad after attacks on Christians

EGYPT

* Egypt confirms Al Jazeera producer's arrest for "provoking sedition"

QATAR

* Qatar's Nebras says buys 35.5 pct stake in Indonesia's PT Paiton Energy

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Shuaa buys stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.