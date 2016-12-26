MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* MIDEAST STOCKS-State budget boosts Saudi, rest of Gulf sluggish; Egypt drops [nL5N1EK01F}
* Saudi newspaper says report on huge Aramco stake sale was wrong
* Iran says it sealed Boeing plane deal at half price
* Russian jets step up raids on rebel-held Idlib and rural Aleppo
* Aleppo Christians celebrate holiday in hope peace has returned
* All 92 on Syria-bound Russian military jet killed in crash, including 60 from Red Army Choir
* UAE's Etisalat, Saudi's Mobily discuss new alliance after ending management deal
* Algeria to rejuvenate aging oil wells to boost output
* Fearful Christmas in Baghdad after attacks on Christians
* Egypt confirms Al Jazeera producer's arrest for "provoking sedition"
* Qatar's Nebras says buys 35.5 pct stake in Indonesia's PT Paiton Energy
* Dubai's Shuaa buys stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)