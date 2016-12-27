MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed in muted session, dollar recovers some losses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi post-budget rally stalls, UAE bourses firm

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher in thin trade after holiday weekend

* Aleppo sees shelling, air strikes again as Assad urges peace talks

* Russia hunts for crashed jet's black boxes, says no signs of foul play

* Tunisian security forces arrest three for links to Berlin market attack suspect

* Iran's currency hits record low as Trump worries deter fund inflows

* Russia's Putin discusses killing of ambassador with Erdogan

* EXCLUSIVE-Fresh advance in east Mosul to begin within days -U.S. commander

* Syrian army escalates campaign to capture Damascus water supply

* Libya's oil production at 622,000 bpd - National Oil Corp

* Turkey's Yildiz says $400 mln stake sale a business - not political - decision

* Cafeteria manager jailed for insulting Turkey's Erdogan, lawyer says

* East Libyan forces launch air strike against rivals in central desert

* Pope pays tribute to Iraqi Christians persecuted by Islamic State

* Turkey asks U.S.-led coalition for air support at Syria's al-Bab

* BRIEF-Turk Telekom signs $120 mln credit agreement

EGYPT

* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction

* Egypt's GASC says it buys 55,000 tonnes of white sugar from Brazil

* Egypt confirms Al Jazeera producer's arrest for "provoking sedition"

* Egypt's Sisi says military accounts for 1.5-2 percent of economy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia launches campaign to collect funds for Syrians displaced by war

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa Capital rises after buying stake in Bahrain bank

* Abu Dhabi bourse to introduce short-selling in first quarter 2017 -CEO

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Ministry of Finance lifts restrictions on blocked funds of Zain Iraq and Iraqna

OMAN

* Oman appeals court overturns newspaper ban, cuts prison terms

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain November inflation rises to 1.9 percent