MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 28

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia follows Wall Street higher, upbeat US data lifts dollar vs yen
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banks boost Saudi to high for year, rest of Gulf sluggish
* Oil prices edge down ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark rises, Qatar's Ras Laffan splitter starts
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains on strong technical signals
* Russia says Syrian government and opposition in talks
* First trial opens of alleged Turkey coup participants
* Iraqi PM says three months needed to rout Islamic State
* Kerry to lay out vision for Israeli-Palestinian peace
* Syrian opposition urges rebels to cooperate in ceasefire efforts
* Azerbaijan has started buying gas from Iran - state energy company
* Meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee proposed for Jan. 13 in Abu Dhabi - sources
* Gunmen kidnap Iraqi journalist in Baghdad, PM orders investigation
* Russia finds black box from military plane crashed in the Black Sea - TASS
* POLL-Egypt's central bank to hold interest rates on Thursday
* BRIEF-Egypt Gas forecasts net profit of EGP 6.8 mln for 2017
* BRIEF-Eni signs concession agreements for Egypt exploration blocks
* Egypt's purchase of 55,000 tonnes of sugar was non-tender deal
* Egyptian General Petroleum Corp seeks up to 178,000 T gasoil for Jan
* New Egyptian law establishes media regulator picked by president
* Saudi bank SABB proposes 0.35 riyals/share dividend for H2 2016
* Saudi's Sadara to start maintenance on mixed-feed cracker
* Iran says Saudi Arabia should be barred from Syria peace process - RIA
* Alitalia source denies press report about CEO departure
* Airbus postpones deliveries of 12 A380 planes to Emirates Airline
* Three foreign banks eyeing Turkish market -bank regulator to state media
* Kuwait's NBK, KAMCO invited to participate in Kuwaiti sovereign bond issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)