MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Dec 29

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar dips, oil simmers down
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf trades mixed, second-tier Saudi petchems rise
* Oil prices fall on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks
* BUZZ-OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet in Vienna Jan 21-22
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise by most in a month as U.S. dollar eases
* Islamic State supporters call for more holiday attacks in Europe
* Oman joins Saudi-led Islamic alliance:Gulf sources
* Turkey and Russia have ceasefire plan for Syria, says Ankara
* Russian embassy in Damascus shelled twice
* Turkish military "neutralises" 44 Islamic State militants in northern Syria
* In parting shot at Israel, Kerry warns Middle East peace in jeopardy
* Palestinian president believes peace with Israel is achievable -spokesman
* Kuwait Energy says signs $100 mln financing facility with Vitol
* Asia's Nov imports of Iranian oil more than double from year ago
* Iran may review gas ties if Turkmenistan cuts flow
* Egypt signs $220 mln of oil and gas deals
* Palestinian Authority extends Paltel's licences for $290 mln
* Detained Bahraini activist freed and immediately re-arrested
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction
* Tough Egyptian economic conditions will improve in 6 months, says Sisi
* Saudi sovereign fund buying stake in UAE utility firm - exec
* Saudi Arabia's Petrorabigh chooses HSBC Capital as adviser for rights issue
* Saudi bank deposits rise in November as c.bank liquidates foreign assets
* MOVES-Four senior staff depart National Bank of Abu Dhabi - sources
* Chile's LATAM Airlines says Qatar Airways has completed stake purchase
* FIFA will continue to put pressure on Qatar over human rights - President
* MOVES-Bahrain's Batelco announces new chairman (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)