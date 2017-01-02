MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks log yearly gains, oil the biggest winner

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises, Oman hit by higher telecommunications tax

* Oil down, but ends year with biggest gain since 2009

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises 8 pct in 2016, snaps three-year losing streak

* U.S.-led coalition hit Islamic State mortar position in Mosul - Pentagon

* Islamic State attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven

* France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday

* Baghdad blasts kill 29 as Mosul fighting intensifies

* Syrian warplanes strike near Damascus during fragile truce

* Russian, Iranian presidents agree to work closely on Syria

* Record 2016 pushes migrant arrivals in Italy over half million

* Turkey's trade with Syria and Iraq to gain momentum in 2017 - deputy PM

* Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison

* Kidnappers of Saudi judge already on list of wanted terrorists - ministry

* Libya's oil production rises to 685,000 bpd - National Oil Corp

* Oman 2017 state budget projects smaller deficit, continued austerity

* Iran and European planemaker ATR to sign contract next week - minister

* Turkmenistan halts gas exports to Iran over payment row, Tehran says

* Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran's currency

* Lebanese newspaper closes after 42 years, hit by financial woes

* Algeria ends 2016 with $114 bln of foreign reserves - PM

* Seeking a trade, Israel to withhold bodies of Palestinian militants

EGYPT

* Egypt court backs government in Red Sea islands dispute

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates receives first Rolls-Royce powered A380, resolves issues with engine maker

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar to launch rights issue on Jan. 8

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Asma Capital buys $147 mln stake in UAE utility Utico's water business

* Detained Bahraini activist freed and immediately re-arrested

Oman

* Oman notifies customers of crude term volume cut in March - sources

* Oman raises telecommunications firms' royalty payments in revenue push

* Oman confirms it is joining Saudi-led anti-terrorism alliance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)