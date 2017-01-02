MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks log yearly gains, oil the biggest winner
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises, Oman hit by higher telecommunications tax
* Oil down, but ends year with biggest gain since 2009
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises 8 pct in 2016, snaps three-year losing streak
* U.S.-led coalition hit Islamic State mortar position in Mosul - Pentagon
* Islamic State attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven
* France's Hollande says to visit Iraq Monday
* Baghdad blasts kill 29 as Mosul fighting intensifies
* Syrian warplanes strike near Damascus during fragile truce
* Russian, Iranian presidents agree to work closely on Syria
* Record 2016 pushes migrant arrivals in Italy over half million
* Turkey's trade with Syria and Iraq to gain momentum in 2017 - deputy PM
* Policeman killed, inmates freed in attack on Bahrain prison
* Kidnappers of Saudi judge already on list of wanted terrorists - ministry
* Libya's oil production rises to 685,000 bpd - National Oil Corp
* Oman 2017 state budget projects smaller deficit, continued austerity
* Iran and European planemaker ATR to sign contract next week - minister
* Turkmenistan halts gas exports to Iran over payment row, Tehran says
* Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran's currency
* Lebanese newspaper closes after 42 years, hit by financial woes
* Algeria ends 2016 with $114 bln of foreign reserves - PM
* Seeking a trade, Israel to withhold bodies of Palestinian militants
* Egypt court backs government in Red Sea islands dispute
* Emirates receives first Rolls-Royce powered A380, resolves issues with engine maker
* Commercial Bank of Qatar to launch rights issue on Jan. 8
* Bahrain's Asma Capital buys $147 mln stake in UAE utility Utico's water business
* Detained Bahraini activist freed and immediately re-arrested
Oman
* Oman notifies customers of crude term volume cut in March - sources
* Oman raises telecommunications firms' royalty payments in revenue push
* Oman confirms it is joining Saudi-led anti-terrorism alliance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)