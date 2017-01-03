MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge up in positive start to 2017, dollar resumes climb

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Oman falls after budget; Egypt edges down

* Oil prices rise as markets eye OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold starts 2017 on positive note, edges up despite firm dollar

* Islamic State claims Istanbul attack, gunman remains at large

* Syrian rebels say they froze talks on Russian-backed peace conference due to ceasefire violations

* In Iraq, Hollande vows to tackle foreign fighters and their children

* U.S. general sees Islamic State's capability waning in east Mosul

* Islamic State kills 24 with Baghdad car bomb, attack police stations in Samarra

* FEATURE-Syrian child refugees taught to release stress and resist recruitment

* Turkish PM to visit Iraq this week to discuss fight against terror

* Rouhani pledges to reverse slide of Iran's currency

* Turkish manufacturing contracts further in December - PMI

* Iran certifies 29 international companies to bid for oil, gas projects

* Moroccan central bank approves five Islamic banks

EGYPT

* Egyptian judge facing corruption charge hangs himself -lawyer

* BRIEF-Orange Egypt to appeal against court ruling to pay Telecom Egypt EGP 49 mln

* BRIEF-Atlas for land reclamation approves to establish new food production unit

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Yamama Cement secures 1 bln riyals in funds for new plant

* Saudi cabinet stresses need to implement oil output cut- statement

* TABLE-Saudi Q3 GDP growth down to 0.9 percent, slowest in over three years

* Saudi bank Samba Financial raises H2 2016 dividend

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude Dec average at $52.098/bbl, highest in 17 months

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar's November bank loan growth slows slightly, money supply shrinks

* TABLE-LNG tankers heading to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands

* LNG tanker Al Mafyar due at UK'S South Hook terminal on Jan 06 - port

* Qatari construction firm IHG to list shares in $138 million offer

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan to halt brokerage business

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Gulf Investment House to renew 35.3 mln dinars murabaha finance (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)