8 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 5
January 5, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 8 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks edge higher on Wall Street cues; oil up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt hits record high as Palm Hills surges, Saudi lags

* Oil dips on doubts over touted production cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-week high as dollar weakens

* Middle East Crude-March Oman flips to premium

* Brazil's BRF launches unit focused on Muslim food markets

* More than 2,000 Iraqis a day flee Mosul as military advances

* Iraqi forces gaining momentum in Mosul - U.S. coalition chief

* Morocco Q4 GDP rises 1.2 percent yr/yr as drought hurts farmers

* New Lebanese govt OKs oil decrees to start stalled tender process

* Turkey says Istanbul attacker's identity established, manhunt goes on

* Arab separatists in Iran say attacked pipelines in west, Tehran issues denial

* Turkey's Erdogan calls on banks to lower interest rates

* Britain's Hammond meeting Gulf leaders this week - finance ministry

* Turkish monthly gold imports highest for two years in Dec - Borsa Istanbul

* Japan's Inpex in running to develop major Iran oilfield -media

* Vitol clinches $1 bln pre-finance oil deal with Iran-sources

EGYPT

* Egypt arrests four in connection with church bombing, death toll rises

* Egypt approves bankruptcy law to spur investment

* Egypt to buy local wheat crop at global prices in coming season

* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks for 15th consecutive month, but decline slows

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. to transfer four Guantanamo Bay detainees to Saudi Arabia

* S.Korea's S-Oil to sell $1 bln diesel, naphtha, jet fuel to Saudi Aramco

* Saudi's Riyad Bank recommends lower cash dividend for H2 2016

* Saudi non-oil economy continues recovering in December - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Islamic Bank sells stake in Jordanian bank

* Dubai Islamic Bank requests proposals for dollar sukuk - sources

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 9.4 pct in November

* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in December

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Agility expects logistics profit, revenue growth in 2017

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp committed to OPEC oil output cut -state news agency

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GIB appoints lenders to arrange international bond - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

