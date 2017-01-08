MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover ground after U.S. jobs report

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt surges to record; Dubai, Qatar outperform Gulf

* Oil edges up; strong dollar, OPEC doubts make buyers cautious

* PRECIOUS-Gold slips from one-month high after U.S. data; palladium rises

* Middle East Crude-Dubai eases, partials trade volume stays high

* OPEC oil output falls from record high ahead of planned cuts -Reuters survey

* Iran's Arvandan sees oil output capacity up at 450,000 bpd by March

* Iran capitalises on OPEC oil cut to sell millions of barrels - sources

* China's Iran oil imports to hit record on new production - sources

* Iran raises daily gas output by more than 50 pct in three years- oil minister

* Iran in talks to export 4 mln barrels of oil per month to Philippines - State TV

* Iran seeks investors for 25 petrochemical projects

* Quake rattles southern Iran, four Afghan labourers killed - TV

* Top U.S. senator expects Trump administration to enforce Iran deal

* Syrian rebels deny report of ceasefire near Damascus

* Kerry says U.S. encouraging Astana talks on Syria as step to peace

* Syrian army, allies press assault to secure capital's water supply

* Russia says has begun drawdown of forces in Syria

* Syrian govt decides Aleppo renovation plan - state media

* Fuel truck blast kills dozens in north Syrian border town

* Iraq begins reducing oil output in keeping with OPEC decision -minister

* Iraqi general says 70 percent of east Mosul retaken from Islamic State

* Iraqi forces advance against Islamic State in Mosul night raid -spokesman

* Entering Mosul from north, Iraqi army faces gruelling urban combat

* Iraqi forces close in on Tigris in Islamic State stronghold Mosul

* U.S., European weapons used to commit war crimes in Iraq - Amnesty

* Lebanon to restart oil, gas licensing round after three-year delay

* BRF seeks IPO of halal food unit by early April, sources say

* Rosneft purchase leads $82 bln spree by sovereign investors in 2016

* North Asia's winter blast to raise January coal, LNG consumption

* Arrivals of migrants to EU by sea two-thirds lower in 2016

* Bin Laden son, AQAP leader added to U.S. terror blacklist -State Dept

* Libya says will declare force majeure at two ports over smuggling

EGYPT

* Egypt's Finance Ministry to issue $800 mln 1-year dollar-denominated T-bill

* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bill auction

* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $24.265 bln at end-December

* Prominent Egyptian activist Ahmed Maher freed from jail on probation

* Egyptian importers face bankruptcy after currency float

* One dead, three held in connection with Cairo bomb attack

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi body rules on insider trading in Mobily shares

* Saudi central bank lifts home buyers' bank loan-to-value ratio to 85 pct

* Saudi builder Khodari secures $18.4 mln government contract

* Four Yemeni detainees transferred from Guantanamo to Saudi Arabia

* Two suspected militants killed in Saudi security operation

* Saudi prince readies strategy if clerics oppose reforms-report

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi levies fee on expat tenants to boost revenues

* UAE bank NBAD confirms departure of four senior managers

* UAE'S ADNOC cuts Dec light crude prices more than expected

* UAE's ADNOC plans oil field maintenances in March-April to cut output, meet OPEC target

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Stock Exchange appoints new chairman

* Kuwait cuts January oil output to agreed OPEC target -oil official

* Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical to launch dollar sukuk soon - sources

QATAR

* Yields rise as Qatar c.bank sells 1.4 bln riyals of T-bills

* FIFA says court rules in its favour over Qatar working conditions

* FIFA says court rules in its favour over Qatar working conditions

* Qatar Airways CEO says swapping Airbus A320neo order for A321neos