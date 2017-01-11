MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 11

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 2-month high ahead of Trump news conference
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises but foreign funds sell; oil pulls down Saudi
* Oil prices edge up on Saudi supply cut, but outlook remains cloudy
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week peak ahead of Trump news conference
* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Iraq plans record Feb Basra exports
* Trump secretary of state choice to say Russia must be held to account
* Kerry to attend Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15 in Paris
* Iran decides not to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions extension
* Iraqi forces advance in Mosul but civilian toll mounts
* Iraq says Turkey relations cannot improve without troop withdrawal - TV
* Iran's SLAL postpones tender to buy barley and corn
* Japanese loans to help Iraq repair damage to electricity sector
* Huge crowd bids farewell to Iranian ex-president who fell out with supreme leader
* Rafsanjani death a blow to Iran reformers as Trump presidency looms in US
* Algeria says fund to cover budget deficits declining
* Turkish lira tumbles to fresh lows, central bank provides support
* Iraq plans record Basra crude exports in February - sources
* Egypt's cost-of-living soars as currency dives
* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 25.86 pct yr/yr in Dec-cbank
* Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's flynas - sources
* Saudi's Yansab reports 53.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit
* Lebanon's Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi Arabia
* HSBC to advise Saudi on privatising management of school buildings
* UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan injured in Kandahar bomb attack
* UAE airline flydubai in loan talks
* DP World targets inland India with logistics centres
* Kuwait raises Feb official selling price for crude oil to Asia
* Rosneft signs oil supply deal with firm linked to Qatar and Glencore
* Oman in talks with Gulf states to obtain multi-billion dollar deposit -sources
* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 GDP growth accelerates to 3.9 pct