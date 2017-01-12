MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar loses altitude, Asia shares at 11-week top
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi declines on oil, Dubai stalls near 15-month high
* Oil dips on rising U.S. crude inventories, plentiful global supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week highs on weaker dollar
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay firm; Saudi trims Feb supplies
* Secretary of State nominee Tillerson veers from Trump on key issues
* S&P says Turkey GDP revision doesn't change rating view
* IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet post-sanctions
* East Libya strongman visits Russian aircraft carrier in Mediterranean - RIA
* Turkish lira tumbles further as central bank fails to shore up confidence
* Iraqi forces push further into northeast Mosul, military says
* Africa Finance Corp plans maiden sukuk soon - sources
* Egypt says it prevented 12,000 people from illegally migrating in 2016
* Egyptian court approves freezing assets of rights activists
* Egypt's H1 2016/17 budget deficit narrows to 5 pct- Finance Minister
* Saudi keeps Feb oil exports steady to most buyers in Asia; cuts India, Malaysia
* Saudi's flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 bln
* Lebanon's Aoun says ties with Saudi Arabia on the mend after visit
* Saudi bourse aims to extend trading settlement time before MSCI's June review
* Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of crackdown after two activists arrested
* UAE's ADNOC says fire at Ruwais oil refinery contained, no impact on production
* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant launches sell tender-trade sources
* Aabar set to invest in UniCredit's share sale - sources
* Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows
* UAE oil minister: supply cuts under OPEC agreement are happening
* Afghan bomb killed five Emirates humanitarian workers - UAE
* UAE proposes anti-dumping law to help diversification drive
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan lines up $500 mln sukuk -sources
* Qatar December inflation falls to 1.8 pct, lowest in 2016
* Qatar raises Dec Marine, Land crude prices
* Kone wins order for Bahrain International Airport expansion (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)