MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 12

DUBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar loses altitude, Asia shares at 11-week top

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi declines on oil, Dubai stalls near 15-month high

* Oil dips on rising U.S. crude inventories, plentiful global supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 7-week highs on weaker dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks stay firm; Saudi trims Feb supplies

* Secretary of State nominee Tillerson veers from Trump on key issues

* S&P says Turkey GDP revision doesn't change rating view

* IranAir takes delivery of first Airbus jet post-sanctions

* East Libya strongman visits Russian aircraft carrier in Mediterranean - RIA

* Turkish lira tumbles further as central bank fails to shore up confidence

* Iraqi forces push further into northeast Mosul, military says

* Africa Finance Corp plans maiden sukuk soon - sources

EGYPT

* Egypt says it prevented 12,000 people from illegally migrating in 2016

* Egyptian court approves freezing assets of rights activists

* Egypt's H1 2016/17 budget deficit narrows to 5 pct- Finance Minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi keeps Feb oil exports steady to most buyers in Asia; cuts India, Malaysia

* Saudi's flynas to buy Airbus aircraft worth $8.6 bln

* Lebanon's Aoun says ties with Saudi Arabia on the mend after visit

* Saudi bourse aims to extend trading settlement time before MSCI's June review

* Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of crackdown after two activists arrested

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's ADNOC says fire at Ruwais oil refinery contained, no impact on production

* Abu Dhabi's LNG export plant launches sell tender-trade sources

* Aabar set to invest in UniCredit's share sale - sources

* Uber signs deal with Dubai regulator after pricing rows

* UAE oil minister: supply cuts under OPEC agreement are happening

* Afghan bomb killed five Emirates humanitarian workers - UAE

* UAE proposes anti-dumping law to help diversification drive

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan lines up $500 mln sukuk -sources

* Qatar December inflation falls to 1.8 pct, lowest in 2016

* Qatar raises Dec Marine, Land crude prices

BAHRAIN

* Kone wins order for Bahrain International Airport expansion