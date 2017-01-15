MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares up, Nasdaq hits record high; U.S. yields up

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up in volatile trade as oil recovers, Egypt hits record

* Oil falls on China concerns, down 3 pct for the week on OPEC doubts

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 7-week top, turns up as dollar slips

* Middle East Crude-Light grades drop on ADNOC offers

* INTERVIEW-OPEC chief confident in commitment, enthusiasm for output cut deal

* China's CNPC forecasts record oil demand, warns on product glut

* Iran looks to open foreign funding sources for local firms

* Iran welcomes arrival of first Western plane ordered since sanctions lifted

* Airbus vs Boeing: Iran deals the difference in plane battle

* Iran condensate exports to hit 5-month low in Jan -source

* Iran nuclear deal working, wise for Trump to uphold: U.S. envoy to U.N.

* ANALYSIS-Iran's Revolutionary Guards position for power

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump could shove Iran closer towards China

* S.Korea's Dec Iran crude imports surge 648.2 pct on year

* TABLE-India Essar's Iran oil imports fell 23 pct in Dec vs Nov - trade

* TABLE-India Reliance's Dec oil imports down 8.6 pct y/y - trade

* Libya's oil production drops to 655,000 bpd, weather and storage blamed - NOC

* UN alarmed at migrants dying of cold, "dire" situation in Greece

* Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal - EU presidency Malta

* Rival of Libya's UN-backed government claims control of Tripoli defence ministry

* Blackout hits western and southern Libya

* EXCLUSIVE-Assad linked to Syrian chemical attacks for first time

* Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead - monitor

* Syrian HNC opposition group says it supports Astana peace talks

* Turkey and Russia to invite US to Syria talks - Turkish minister

* Turkey says united, peaceful Syria impossible with Assad

* Syrian army advances towards damaged Damascus water source

* Syrian army says Israel fires rockets at airbase near Damascus

* Gas production in southern Iraq reaches 700 mln cubic feet per day - energy official

* On Mosul frontlines, Islamic State's local fighters direct the battle

* Iraqi forces advance at Mosul University, take areas along Tigris

* U.S. says al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader killed in Yemen air strike

* U.S. says it killed three members of al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen strikes

* Spain arrests three accused of connections to Islamist militants

* Energy crisis leaves Gaza with barely 4 hours of power a day

* France plays down Paris Middle East peace talks prospects

* At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace

* * Palestinian President Abbas says U.S. Embassy move would hurt peace

* Tunisian police fire tear gas at protesters demanding jobs

* Tunisia buys about 100,000 T durum wheat in tender- trade

* Algerian demand boosts UK wheat exports

* U.S. East Coast refiners binge on Algerian crude

EGYPT

* As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal remedies

* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat

* Egypt says foreigners will be able to repatriate profits soon -MENA

* Egypt eases strategic grains import regulations

* Merkel and Sisi discuss counter-terrorism, Merkel to visit Egypt

* Jordan Silos makes no purchase in 30,000 T wheat tender- trade

SAUDI ARABIA

* Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil

* Saudis cut oil output to lowest in 2 years, pledge further reductions

* Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song concerts harmful

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Mubadala CEO expects to see more mergers in Abu Dhabi

* Abu Dhabi's UNB says IPO for its Islamic insurer JV heavily oversubscribed

* ADNOC offers prompt Jan, Feb-loading Murban crude after refinery fire

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar to offer domestic bonds on Sunday

* INTERVIEW-Qatar Airways seeks engine guarantees for revamped Airbus order

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: has cut exports by more than 133,000 bpd

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* Oman sets output limits for companies as part of supply cut deal

* National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit slips 19.9 pct

* Oman says December oil output slightly lower

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)