MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 15

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Europe shares up, Nasdaq hits record high; U.S. yields up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi edges up in volatile trade as oil recovers, Egypt hits record
* Oil falls on China concerns, down 3 pct for the week on OPEC doubts
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers below 7-week top, turns up as dollar slips
* Middle East Crude-Light grades drop on ADNOC offers
* INTERVIEW-OPEC chief confident in commitment, enthusiasm for output cut deal
* China's CNPC forecasts record oil demand, warns on product glut
* Iran looks to open foreign funding sources for local firms
* Iran welcomes arrival of first Western plane ordered since sanctions lifted
* Airbus vs Boeing: Iran deals the difference in plane battle
* Iran condensate exports to hit 5-month low in Jan -source
* Iran nuclear deal working, wise for Trump to uphold: U.S. envoy to U.N.
* ANALYSIS-Iran's Revolutionary Guards position for power
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Trump could shove Iran closer towards China
* S.Korea's Dec Iran crude imports surge 648.2 pct on year
* TABLE-India Essar's Iran oil imports fell 23 pct in Dec vs Nov - trade
* TABLE-India Reliance's Dec oil imports down 8.6 pct y/y - trade
* Libya's oil production drops to 655,000 bpd, weather and storage blamed - NOC
* UN alarmed at migrants dying of cold, "dire" situation in Greece
* Libya not accepting Italy migrant deal - EU presidency Malta
* Rival of Libya's UN-backed government claims control of Tripoli defence ministry
* Blackout hits western and southern Libya
* EXCLUSIVE-Assad linked to Syrian chemical attacks for first time
* Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead - monitor
* Syrian HNC opposition group says it supports Astana peace talks
* Turkey and Russia to invite US to Syria talks - Turkish minister
* Turkey says united, peaceful Syria impossible with Assad
* Syrian army advances towards damaged Damascus water source
* Syrian army says Israel fires rockets at airbase near Damascus
* Gas production in southern Iraq reaches 700 mln cubic feet per day - energy official
* On Mosul frontlines, Islamic State's local fighters direct the battle
* Iraqi forces advance at Mosul University, take areas along Tigris
* U.S. says al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula leader killed in Yemen air strike
* U.S. says it killed three members of al Qaeda affiliate in Yemen strikes
* Spain arrests three accused of connections to Islamist militants
* Energy crisis leaves Gaza with barely 4 hours of power a day
* France plays down Paris Middle East peace talks prospects
* At Paris meeting, major powers to warn Trump over Middle East peace
* * Palestinian President Abbas says U.S. Embassy move would hurt peace
* Tunisian police fire tear gas at protesters demanding jobs
* Tunisia buys about 100,000 T durum wheat in tender- trade
* Algerian demand boosts UK wheat exports
* U.S. East Coast refiners binge on Algerian crude
* As drug supplies run short, Egyptians turn to herbal remedies
* Egypt's GASC buys 235,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat
* Egypt says foreigners will be able to repatriate profits soon -MENA
* Egypt eases strategic grains import regulations
* Merkel and Sisi discuss counter-terrorism, Merkel to visit Egypt
* Jordan Silos makes no purchase in 30,000 T wheat tender- trade
* Markets cheer Saudi deficit-cutting but finances still hostage to oil
* Saudis cut oil output to lowest in 2 years, pledge further reductions
* Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song concerts harmful
* Mubadala CEO expects to see more mergers in Abu Dhabi
* Abu Dhabi's UNB says IPO for its Islamic insurer JV heavily oversubscribed
* ADNOC offers prompt Jan, Feb-loading Murban crude after refinery fire
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar to offer domestic bonds on Sunday
* INTERVIEW-Qatar Airways seeks engine guarantees for revamped Airbus order
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates
* Kuwait oil minister: has cut exports by more than 133,000 bpd
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* Oman sets output limits for companies as part of supply cut deal
* National Bank of Oman Q4 net profit slips 19.9 pct
* Oman says December oil output slightly lower
* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)