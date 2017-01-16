MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 16

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stalls, Kuwait outperforms, Dubai slips

* Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar, expected crude output cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on Trump uncertainty, Brexit concerns

* S.Korea's Dec Iran crude imports surge 648.2 pct on year

* Syria fighting derails plans to fix damaged Damascus water source

* Islamic State attacks Syria's Deir al-Zor city, dozens dead

* Obama says U.N. vote didn't rupture U.S.-Israel relations

* INTERVIEW-Oil prices will be much more volatile in 2017 - IEA

* Iran parliament stresses foreign investment in five-year economic plan

* German Eurowings flight to head home from Kuwait after bomb scare

* In parts of Mosul, a semblance of normality despite war

* Israel, Palestinians warned against solo steps harmful to peace

EGYPT

* Egypt says foreign investment in treasuries set to reach $10-11 bln in one year

* Egypt to produce 2.4 mln tonnes of local sugar this year

* BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Alahly FY consol net profit rises

* Egyptian T-bills yields rise at weekly auction

* Egypt FinMin says small portion of Eurobond may have 30 year tenor

* Egypt says targets $2-2.5 bln Eurobond issue at roadshow starting this week

* Egypt's $12 bln IMF loan carries interest rate of 1.5-1.75 pct -fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's religious authority says cinemas, song concerts harmful

* Saudi's Almarai Q4 net profit up 1 pct, close to forecasts

* Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) reports 25 pct drop in profits

* BRIEF-SWCC cancels 1.62 trln won contract with Samsung Engineering

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Japan's Inpex to extend holding in Abu Dhabi oilfields

* Britain and UAE launch joint military exercises

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank seeks growth in SE Asia after Q4 profit rises

* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity & Water to work with Qatar Petroleum to launch Seraj Energy in 2017

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: has cut exports by more than 133,000 bpd

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman posts 5.4 pct Q4 net profit drop

* Oman's Bank Muscat Q4 profit up 1.3 pct, in line with estimates

* Oman's Bank Dhofar Q4 net profit falls 19.6 pct

* Oman's Raysut Cement Q4 net profit falls 11.9 pct

* TABLE-Oman inflation falls sharply in December as food prices sink

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain executes three Shi'ites for bombing, sparks outcry

* Bahrain's Nogaholding approaches banks for debut bond programme - sources

* BRIEF-Investcorp acquires minority stake in US-based Arrowhead Engineered Products

