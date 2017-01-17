MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 17

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Sinking banks drag down Saudi stocks, rest of region mixed

* Oil prices mixed on Saudi commitment to cut output, investor scepticism

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up; British PM's Brexit speech in focus

* Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK group

* Istanbul New Year's nightclub attacker caught - media reports

* Jordan tourism revenues stable at $4 bln last year despite militant attacks

* Syrian rebels to attend peace talks in Kazakhstan

* Turkish cargo jet crashes into Kyrgyz village, 37 killed

* Islamic State stage fierce attack on Syrian army enclave

* Iran sticks to deadline of nuclear deal with centrifuge move -IAEA

* Turkish banks use 11 bln lira from central bank's late liquidity window -data

* Morocco trade deficit rose 19.6 pct in 2016

* Turkish Q1 inflation may hit double digits due to exchange rate pass-through - officials

* Iran oil minister certain that oil prices will rise - Mehr

* Moody's: Negative outlook for GCC sovereigns reflects subdued growth and fiscal pressures

* Platts launches Middle East LNG price marker as region's demand grows

EGYPT

* Eight killed in attack on police checkpoint in Egypt's Western Desert

* In final ruling, Egypt court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says Trump stance on Iran and IS cause for optimism

* Saudi real estate prices tumble 8.7 percent in 2016

* Saudi Arabian Airlines budget unit to fly leased Airbus A320s

* Saudi to launch $30-50 billion renewable energy programme soon

* Saudi pledges adherence to oil cut, confident others will

* Saudi's flynas orders 60 Airbus A320neos, upgrades 20 more

* Saudi's ACWA Power to develop new solar plant in Jordan

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q4 net profit tumbles 66 pct, misses forecasts

* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical swings to Q4 net profit

* Saudi shipper Bahri Q4 net profit falls 42.1 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim in talks with banks for revolving loan -sources

* Emirates to open up Dubai luxury lounges to lower-tier frequent flyers

* UAE's ADNOC says to restart Ruwais west refinery within 48 hours

* Dubai's DP World signs logistics agreement with Kazakhstan

* Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13 pct, maintains dividend

QATAR

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit slips 8 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait says oil cuts could reach 146,000-148,000 bpd -TV

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Muscat negotiating pricing for loan refinancing, sources say

* Oman has cut oil output 45,000 bpd since December - minister

* Oman says receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo

* Omantel swings to Q4 net profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain suspends online version of opposition-linked newspaper

* Bahrain suspends online version of opposition-linked newspaper

* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador to protest VP remarks on executions