MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 17

DUBAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Sinking banks drag down Saudi stocks, rest of region mixed
* Oil prices mixed on Saudi commitment to cut output, investor scepticism
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up; British PM's Brexit speech in focus
* Former U.S. officials urge Trump to talk with Iranian MEK group
* Istanbul New Year's nightclub attacker caught - media reports
* Jordan tourism revenues stable at $4 bln last year despite militant attacks
* Syrian rebels to attend peace talks in Kazakhstan
* Turkish cargo jet crashes into Kyrgyz village, 37 killed
* Islamic State stage fierce attack on Syrian army enclave
* Iran sticks to deadline of nuclear deal with centrifuge move -IAEA
* Turkish banks use 11 bln lira from central bank's late liquidity window -data
* Morocco trade deficit rose 19.6 pct in 2016
* Turkish Q1 inflation may hit double digits due to exchange rate pass-through - officials
* Iran oil minister certain that oil prices will rise - Mehr
* Moody's: Negative outlook for GCC sovereigns reflects subdued growth and fiscal pressures
* Platts launches Middle East LNG price marker as region's demand grows
* Eight killed in attack on police checkpoint in Egypt's Western Desert
* In final ruling, Egypt court rejects transfer of Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi says Trump stance on Iran and IS cause for optimism
* Saudi real estate prices tumble 8.7 percent in 2016
* Saudi Arabian Airlines budget unit to fly leased Airbus A320s
* Saudi to launch $30-50 billion renewable energy programme soon
* Saudi pledges adherence to oil cut, confident others will
* Saudi's flynas orders 60 Airbus A320neos, upgrades 20 more
* Saudi's ACWA Power to develop new solar plant in Jordan
* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q4 net profit tumbles 66 pct, misses forecasts
* Saudi Kayan Petrochemical swings to Q4 net profit
* Saudi shipper Bahri Q4 net profit falls 42.1 pct
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim in talks with banks for revolving loan -sources
* Emirates to open up Dubai luxury lounges to lower-tier frequent flyers
* UAE's ADNOC says to restart Ruwais west refinery within 48 hours
* Dubai's DP World signs logistics agreement with Kazakhstan
* Emirates NBD Q4 net profit dips 13 pct, maintains dividend
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q4 net profit slips 8 pct
* Kuwait says oil cuts could reach 146,000-148,000 bpd -TV
* Oman's Bank Muscat negotiating pricing for loan refinancing, sources say
* Oman has cut oil output 45,000 bpd since December - minister
* Oman says receives 10 detainees released from Guantanamo
* Omantel swings to Q4 net profit
* Bahrain suspends online version of opposition-linked newspaper
* Bahrain summons Iraqi ambassador to protest VP remarks on executions (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)