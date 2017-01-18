MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 18

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling basks in glow of May's Brexit speech; stocks slip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar strong, Saudi recovers, Egypt extends bull run
* MIDEAST DEBT-Some banks baulk at pricing of Dubai's metro loan
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks gain ahead of al-Shaheen tender
* Oil ticks up on weaker dollar, U.S. production outlook caps gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 8-week high as Trump policy concerns hit dollar
* U.S. carries out strikes near Syria's al-Bab after Turkish criticism
* Iran's Rouhani says talk about renegotiating nuclear deal "meaningless"
* As investors hope for Turkish central bank hike, Erdogan muted on rates
* Iraqi forces push Islamic State further back in Mosul -military
* Iran says it does not want US at Syria talks in Astana
* New Zealand presses Gulf states to finalise stalled trade deal
* Iraq's southern oil exports fall since start of OPEC cut - loading data
* Turkey says captures nightclub attacker who acted for Islamic State
* Rouhani says 10 countries offered to mediate between Saudi and Iran
* Iran to operate mobile service network in Syria
* East Libyan forces claim control of Islamist holdout in Benghazi
* Turkey's Erdogan calls on financial sector to open credit taps
* Global ship insurers to resume near full coverage for Iran oil -officials
* Egypt adds retired football star to terror list
* Egypt could issue sukuk later this year - sources
* Egypt fixes customs dollar exchange rate to help importers
* Egypt's Sisi says cabinet reshuffle "very soon"
* Saudi Aramco to continue building oil, gas capacity to meet demand - CEO
* Saudi govt could shelve $13.3 bln projects in 2017 -report
* IMF praises Saudi budget plans, says eliminating deficit feasible
* Saudi Binladin seeks extension on 10 bln riyal Grand Mosque financing
* Saudi Telecom to buy remaining stake in SaleCo
* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q4 net profit up 1 pct, meets forecasts
* Saudi's Jubeir rejects criticism of Riyadh in French election race
* Saudi Cement posts 6.3 pct rise in Q4 profit, below estimates
* Dubai economy's growth slows in 2016, government sees pick-up this year
* Lufthansa not in talks with Etihad over stake - sources
* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA targets further investment in China
* Abu Dhabi's Masdar buys 25 pct stake in floating wind farm in U.K
* Abraaj is interested in buying Barclays Africa, CEO Naqvi says - Bloomberg
* Qatar central bank sells 15 bln riyals in domestic bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)