MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 18

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling basks in glow of May's Brexit speech; stocks slip

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar strong, Saudi recovers, Egypt extends bull run

* MIDEAST DEBT-Some banks baulk at pricing of Dubai's metro loan

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks gain ahead of al-Shaheen tender

* Oil ticks up on weaker dollar, U.S. production outlook caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 8-week high as Trump policy concerns hit dollar

* U.S. carries out strikes near Syria's al-Bab after Turkish criticism

* Iran's Rouhani says talk about renegotiating nuclear deal "meaningless"

* As investors hope for Turkish central bank hike, Erdogan muted on rates

* Iraqi forces push Islamic State further back in Mosul -military

* Iran says it does not want US at Syria talks in Astana

* New Zealand presses Gulf states to finalise stalled trade deal

* Iraq's southern oil exports fall since start of OPEC cut - loading data

* Turkey says captures nightclub attacker who acted for Islamic State

* Rouhani says 10 countries offered to mediate between Saudi and Iran

* Iran to operate mobile service network in Syria

* East Libyan forces claim control of Islamist holdout in Benghazi

* Turkey's Erdogan calls on financial sector to open credit taps

* Global ship insurers to resume near full coverage for Iran oil -officials

EGYPT

* Egypt adds retired football star to terror list

* Egypt could issue sukuk later this year - sources

* Egypt fixes customs dollar exchange rate to help importers

* Egypt's Sisi says cabinet reshuffle "very soon"

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco to continue building oil, gas capacity to meet demand - CEO

* Saudi govt could shelve $13.3 bln projects in 2017 -report

* IMF praises Saudi budget plans, says eliminating deficit feasible

* Saudi Binladin seeks extension on 10 bln riyal Grand Mosque financing

* Saudi Telecom to buy remaining stake in SaleCo

* Saudi's Alinma Bank Q4 net profit up 1 pct, meets forecasts

* Saudi's Jubeir rejects criticism of Riyadh in French election race

* Saudi Cement posts 6.3 pct rise in Q4 profit, below estimates

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai economy's growth slows in 2016, government sees pick-up this year

* Lufthansa not in talks with Etihad over stake - sources

* Abu Dhabi fund ADIA targets further investment in China

* Abu Dhabi's Masdar buys 25 pct stake in floating wind farm in U.K

* Abraaj is interested in buying Barclays Africa, CEO Naqvi says - Bloomberg

QATAR

* Qatar central bank sells 15 bln riyals in domestic bonds (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)