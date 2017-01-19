MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 19

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares down, dollar jumps on Yellen's rate hike signal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Electricity weighs on Riyadh, Egypt pulls back

* U.S. Oil rises from 1-week low, U.S. inventory data in focus

* PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure on Yellen's support for rate hikes

* Middle East Crude-March Das trades at multi-month low

* U.S. envoy warns against being too trusting of Sudan's armed opposition

* EU needs Turkish-style migration deal on Libya - Maltese PM

* OPEC sees smaller oil glut in 2017 but flags U.S. shale recovery

* Iraqi oil exports through Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline resume after 24-hr outage - Iraq energy source

* Russia says teams up with Turkey for first time to bomb Syrian militants

* Iraq special forces chief says mission accomplished in east Mosul

* Iran, China to sign $3 billion contract to upgrade Iranian refining capacity -Mehr news agency

* Turkey's lira weakens despite central bank's latest efforts

* Iran's Zarif wants cooperation with Saudi over Syria and Yemen

* Guterres vows U.N. reform and diplomatic "surge"

* As caliphate crumbles, Islamic State lashes out in Iraq

* Initial guidance for Turkey's 2027 Eurobond seen at 6.35 pct area -bankers

* World Bank announces $450 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen

* POLL-Higher oil prices to aid Gulf external balances but growth outlook still low

* Fitch: Sukuk Market Share to Grow Following Resilient 2016

EGYPT

* Egypt on track to receive IMF loan's second tranche

* Egypt puts retired football star on terrorism list

* Egypt to end capital controls, reform oil sector under IMF deal

* POLL-Egypt's economy to grow 3.9 pct in 2016/17, missing govt target

SAUDI ARABIA

* Al Rajhi Bank defies Saudi austerity impact with profit rise

* Saudi's National Commercial Bank Q4 net profit up 7.5 pct

* Saudi International Petrochemical Co Q4 net profit 52.3 mln riyals

* Saudi's PetroRabigh swings to Q4 net profit

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical reports 72.2 mln riyals Q4 net profit

* Zain Saudi Q4 net loss narrows, meets forecasts

* Saudi Industrial Development Fund approves 7.94 bln riyals in loans

* Saudi's Tasnee swings to Q4 net profit, meets forecasts

* Saudi Electricty's Q4 loss widens on higher energy, operating costs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Japan extends UAE crude storage deal through 2019

* Buyers from UAE wait for lower prices for Turkish rebar

* Etihad Airways not looking to take stake in Lufthansa

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways says committed to equity partner strategy

* Abraaj CEO says Africa is core to investment plan

* UAE's Fujairah publishes weekly oil inventory data

QATAR

* Qatar National Bank raising $1 billion loan from Asian lenders -sources

* Qatar Islamic Bank Q4 net profit up 2 pct, hikes dividend

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Gulf Int'l Bank launches $500 mln bond at MS + 170 bps -leads

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman November bank lending growth slowest since end-2013