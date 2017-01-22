MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, U.S. stocks end higher after Trump inauguration

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles on stamp duty worry, Q4 earnings support Saudi

* Oil prices jump 2 pct ahead of producers' compliance meeting

* PRECIOUS-Gold turns firm as dollar falls after Trump inauguration

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; light grades remain weak

* OPEC output cuts under scrutiny as market tightens

* OPEC chief sees oil stocks declining as cuts take effect

* Russia state fund chief sees alliance with OPEC lasting years

* BUZZ-Singapore fuel oil stocks steady despite surge in net imports

* Shipments of North Sea Forties crude to Asia jump in January

* Total readies drills in Cyprus, Egypt in regional growth push

* Libyan oil output rises to 722,000 bpd from 655,000 bpd last week -NOC

* Trump admin targets violent Islamist groups as foreign policy priority

* Russia's Putin ready to meet U.S. Trump, preparations may take months - TASS

* Russia's Putin to call Trump in coming days - RIA

* Turkish parliament approves presidential system, seen strengthening Erdogan

* Gunman fires on Turkish police; suspect identified in earlier attack

* Blast kills four in Syrian camp near Jordan - monitor

* U.S. air strike in Syria kills more than 100 al Qaeda members -Pentagon

* Germany says helped broker ceasefire for valley near Damascus

* Russia, Syria sign agreement on expanding Tartus naval base

* Denmark says deploying special forces to Syria against Islamic State

* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace talks

* Turkey can no longer insist on Syria settlement without Assad - Turkish deputy PM

* U.S. envoy to Kazakhstan to attend Syria talks as an observer

* Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process - agencies cite Lavrov

* Syria's Assad hopes for "reconciliation" deals from Astana talks

* Syria aid still blocked, UN invited to Astana peace talks

* Russia to send military, foreign ministry officials to Syria talks -RIA

* U.S. air strike killed an al Qaeda leader in Syria -Pentagon

* Jihadist group in Syria attacks rival faction-monitor

* Iran's Revolutionary Guards reaps economic rewards in Syria

* INSIGHT-After Iran's nuclear pact, state firms win most foreign deals

* Islamic State destroys famous monument in Syria's Palmyra - antiquities chief

* Islamic State car bomb kills 5 Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab - army

* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence

* Iraq slowly untangles Islamic State's bureaucratic legacy

* Islamic State using online "headhunters" to recruit young Germans

* Most Islamic State commanders in Mosul already killed, Iraqi general says

* Iraq counts on U.S. advisers, mostly out of sight, in war on Islamic State

* Iraqi sheep, locals, environment suffer Islamic State oil fires

* Halliburton to drill wells for Shell, doubling Iraq's Majnoon oil field output -sources

* Iraq's Basrah Gas output rises to 765 mln cubic feet/day

* U.S. strikes in Libya kill more than 80 Islamic State fighters

* Car bomb in central Benghazi wounds former interior minister -officials

* Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italy embassy - security official

* French prosecutors probe Lafarge's Syria activities - source

* Lawmakers reject EU laundering blacklist, want tax havens included

* Trump to keep 50 critical federal employees, including at Pentagon, State

* Lebanese PM seeks $10 bln foreign investment amid refugee crisis

* Lebanon gets a new government, now it needs a new economy

* Suicide attack foiled in Beirut cafe -security source

* ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent

* Iran rescuers find 3 bodies at collapsed building, hopes for survivors fade

* Trump spokesman says of possibility of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem: 'Stay tuned'

* Israel's right wing has grand plans for Trump era

* Israel bolsters navy to protect offshore oil and gas zone

* Web of investigations entangles Israel's "King Bibi"

* New York resident pleads guilty to trying to support Islamic State

* Sudan to receive $500 mln deposit from UAE -state news agency

* Prices for steel HRC from CIS stay near $500/t FOB Black Sea

* Morocco inflation eases to 1.6 pct year/year in Dec - agency

* EU wheat exporters make most of reduced supply as rivals face hitches

EGYPT

* Eight people killed in their home by shell in Egypt's Rafah

* Egypt's GASC says buys 60,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat

* Egypt's economy grew at 3.4 pct in Q1 of FY 2016-17 - Al-Ahram

* Egypt PM says cabinet reshuffle likely to be approved by month-end

* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills auction

* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt considering temporary stamp duty on stock market deals -sources

* Egypt to boost gas output to 6.8 bln cubic feet per day in 2018/19

* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $5 bln in 2016 from $5.175 bln in 2015

* Russia says 18,000 T of seized wheat might be released in Egypt after fumigation

SAUDI ARABIA

* Militants blow themselves up after gunfight with Saudi forces

* Saudi Aramco to boost gas production at Hawiyah, Haradh -sources

* Saudi's Falih says OPEC wants long-term partnership with Russia

* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from market in January

* Guantanamo detainee arrives back in Saudi Arabia - state media

* Saudi advisory council to debate proposed levy on remittances -report

* Bad loans, other costs hobble Q4 earnings for Saudi banks

* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 8.258 mln bpd in Nov - JODI

* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend

* Saudi's Savola Group slumps to Q4 loss, misses forecasts

* Saudi's Ma'aden swings to Q4 net profit, misses forecasts

* Saudi Telecom fourth quarter profit rebounds as Mobily swings to a loss

* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profit falls 56 pct

* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q4 net profit falls 33 pct

* Saudi petchem giant SABIC's profit jumps as industry recovers

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 net profit climbs 6 pct

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi's PetroRabigh jump after swinging to net profit

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi builder Khodari drop on wider Q4 loss

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi telcos diverge following Q4 net losses

* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi's SABIC dip as Q4 results at low end of estimates

* BUZZ-Shares in top two Saudi banks gain on Q4 results

* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 23.4 pct

* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 4.9 pct, misses forecasts

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC

* BUZZ-March Murban crude trades at multi-month low after Ruwais outage

* BUZZ-United Arab Emirates imports jet fuel from Singapore in unusual move

* BUZZ-ADNOC likely to restart Ruwais gasoline unit in 2-3 months - sources

* BUZZ-ADNOC says restarts crude unit at Ruwais refinery post fire

* Taliban seeks to reassure UAE over Afghanistan attack

* Abraaj buys home furnisher Casaideas in first Chile acquisition

* U.S. transfers 4 Guantanamo inmates in waning hours of Obama tenure

* BUZZ-Lufthansa: Rises again after report on Abu Dhabi interest

* Sony Music seeks Nigeria streaming growth to build on ringback market

* ADNOC restarts crude distillation at Ruwais West refinery

QATAR

* British worker dies in Qatar World Cup stadium

* Qatari Investors Group Q4 net profit drops 14.1 pct

* Qatar denies receiving invite to Astana talks on Syria

BAHRAIN

* MOVES-Fidelity, Investcorp, Legal & General Investment Management (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)