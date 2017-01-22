MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 22

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar falls, U.S. stocks end higher after Trump inauguration
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles on stamp duty worry, Q4 earnings support Saudi
* Oil prices jump 2 pct ahead of producers' compliance meeting
* PRECIOUS-Gold turns firm as dollar falls after Trump inauguration
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; light grades remain weak
* OPEC output cuts under scrutiny as market tightens
* OPEC chief sees oil stocks declining as cuts take effect
* Russia state fund chief sees alliance with OPEC lasting years
* BUZZ-Singapore fuel oil stocks steady despite surge in net imports
* Shipments of North Sea Forties crude to Asia jump in January
* Total readies drills in Cyprus, Egypt in regional growth push
* Libyan oil output rises to 722,000 bpd from 655,000 bpd last week -NOC
* Trump admin targets violent Islamist groups as foreign policy priority
* Russia's Putin ready to meet U.S. Trump, preparations may take months - TASS
* Russia's Putin to call Trump in coming days - RIA
* Turkish parliament approves presidential system, seen strengthening Erdogan
* Gunman fires on Turkish police; suspect identified in earlier attack
* Blast kills four in Syrian camp near Jordan - monitor
* U.S. air strike in Syria kills more than 100 al Qaeda members -Pentagon
* Germany says helped broker ceasefire for valley near Damascus
* Russia, Syria sign agreement on expanding Tartus naval base
* Denmark says deploying special forces to Syria against Islamic State
* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace talks
* Turkey can no longer insist on Syria settlement without Assad - Turkish deputy PM
* U.S. envoy to Kazakhstan to attend Syria talks as an observer
* Russia sees positive signs in Syria peace process - agencies cite Lavrov
* Syria's Assad hopes for "reconciliation" deals from Astana talks
* Syria aid still blocked, UN invited to Astana peace talks
* Russia to send military, foreign ministry officials to Syria talks -RIA
* U.S. air strike killed an al Qaeda leader in Syria -Pentagon
* Jihadist group in Syria attacks rival faction-monitor
* Iran's Revolutionary Guards reaps economic rewards in Syria
* INSIGHT-After Iran's nuclear pact, state firms win most foreign deals
* Islamic State destroys famous monument in Syria's Palmyra - antiquities chief
* Islamic State car bomb kills 5 Turkish soldiers near Syria's al-Bab - army
* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence
* Iraq slowly untangles Islamic State's bureaucratic legacy
* Islamic State using online "headhunters" to recruit young Germans
* Most Islamic State commanders in Mosul already killed, Iraqi general says
* Iraq counts on U.S. advisers, mostly out of sight, in war on Islamic State
* Iraqi sheep, locals, environment suffer Islamic State oil fires
* Halliburton to drill wells for Shell, doubling Iraq's Majnoon oil field output -sources
* Iraq's Basrah Gas output rises to 765 mln cubic feet/day
* U.S. strikes in Libya kill more than 80 Islamic State fighters
* Car bomb in central Benghazi wounds former interior minister -officials
* Car bomb explodes in central Tripoli, near Italy embassy - security official
* French prosecutors probe Lafarge's Syria activities - source
* Lawmakers reject EU laundering blacklist, want tax havens included
* Trump to keep 50 critical federal employees, including at Pentagon, State
* Lebanese PM seeks $10 bln foreign investment amid refugee crisis
* Lebanon gets a new government, now it needs a new economy
* Suicide attack foiled in Beirut cafe -security source
* ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent
* Iran rescuers find 3 bodies at collapsed building, hopes for survivors fade
* Trump spokesman says of possibility of U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem: 'Stay tuned'
* Israel's right wing has grand plans for Trump era
* Israel bolsters navy to protect offshore oil and gas zone
* Web of investigations entangles Israel's "King Bibi"
* New York resident pleads guilty to trying to support Islamic State
* Sudan to receive $500 mln deposit from UAE -state news agency
* Prices for steel HRC from CIS stay near $500/t FOB Black Sea
* Morocco inflation eases to 1.6 pct year/year in Dec - agency
* EU wheat exporters make most of reduced supply as rivals face hitches
* Eight people killed in their home by shell in Egypt's Rafah
* Egypt's GASC says buys 60,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat
* Egypt's economy grew at 3.4 pct in Q1 of FY 2016-17 - Al-Ahram
* Egypt PM says cabinet reshuffle likely to be approved by month-end
* Yields rise at Egypt's six-month and one-year T-bills auction
* EXCLUSIVE-Egypt considering temporary stamp duty on stock market deals -sources
* Egypt to boost gas output to 6.8 bln cubic feet per day in 2018/19
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues fall to $5 bln in 2016 from $5.175 bln in 2015
* Russia says 18,000 T of seized wheat might be released in Egypt after fumigation
* Militants blow themselves up after gunfight with Saudi forces
* Saudi Aramco to boost gas production at Hawiyah, Haradh -sources
* Saudi's Falih says OPEC wants long-term partnership with Russia
* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from market in January
* Guantanamo detainee arrives back in Saudi Arabia - state media
* Saudi advisory council to debate proposed levy on remittances -report
* Bad loans, other costs hobble Q4 earnings for Saudi banks
* Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 8.258 mln bpd in Nov - JODI
* Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank says board recommends higher cash dividend
* Saudi's Savola Group slumps to Q4 loss, misses forecasts
* Saudi's Ma'aden swings to Q4 net profit, misses forecasts
* Saudi Telecom fourth quarter profit rebounds as Mobily swings to a loss
* Saudi retailer Fawaz Alhokair Q3 net profit falls 56 pct
* Saudi's Al Tayyar Travel Group Q4 net profit falls 33 pct
* Saudi petchem giant SABIC's profit jumps as industry recovers
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q4 net profit climbs 6 pct
* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi's PetroRabigh jump after swinging to net profit
* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi builder Khodari drop on wider Q4 loss
* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi telcos diverge following Q4 net losses
* BUZZ-Shares in Saudi's SABIC dip as Q4 results at low end of estimates
* BUZZ-Shares in top two Saudi banks gain on Q4 results
* Saudi's Dar Al Arkan Q4 net profit falls 23.4 pct
* Saudi's Arab National Bank Q4 profit falls 4.9 pct, misses forecasts
* Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* BUZZ-March Murban crude trades at multi-month low after Ruwais outage
* BUZZ-United Arab Emirates imports jet fuel from Singapore in unusual move
* BUZZ-ADNOC likely to restart Ruwais gasoline unit in 2-3 months - sources
* BUZZ-ADNOC says restarts crude unit at Ruwais refinery post fire
* Taliban seeks to reassure UAE over Afghanistan attack
* Abraaj buys home furnisher Casaideas in first Chile acquisition
* U.S. transfers 4 Guantanamo inmates in waning hours of Obama tenure
* BUZZ-Lufthansa: Rises again after report on Abu Dhabi interest
* Sony Music seeks Nigeria streaming growth to build on ringback market
* ADNOC restarts crude distillation at Ruwais West refinery
* British worker dies in Qatar World Cup stadium
* Qatari Investors Group Q4 net profit drops 14.1 pct
* Qatar denies receiving invite to Astana talks on Syria
* MOVES-Fidelity, Investcorp, Legal & General Investment Management