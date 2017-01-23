MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 23

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips after Trump's protectionist address, Asia shares resilient
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait's market surges in strong Gulf, tax fears continue to hit Egypt
* Oil edges up after producer meeting, but high U.S. output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to two-month high on Trump policy uncertainty, dollar drop
* Ministers laud strong start to OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts
* Syrian army and allies take village from Islamic State
* Two suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strike in Yemen -officials
* Iraq announces sale of $1 bln in bonds guaranteed by U.S.
* Islamic State blows up hotel to prevent landing in west Mosul, witnesses say
* Turkish police capture suspect in Istanbul rocket attacks - police sources
* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace talks
* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence
* Syria's warring sides gather for new attempt to break deadlock
* INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
* Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Iran
* Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington for visit -White House
* Israel lifts restrictions on building more homes in East Jerusalem
* Three suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strikes in Yemen
* Yields on Egyptian T-bills mixed at weekly auction
* Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation
* Egypt's military to enter pharmaceutical industry
* Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art welcomes first visitors since 2014 bombing
* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict
* Saudi's SABIC to acquire remaining stake in Saudi JV with Shell for $820 mln
* Saudi finance ministry says no to fees on foreign workers' remittances
* Saudi Electricity Company staff accused in corruption case
* Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop
* Saudi's PetroRabigh to restart petchem complex gradually after brief shutdown
* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from market in January
* Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for derivatives trading unit
* BUZZ-Saudi's Savola plunges on shock Q4 loss; stock drops below 200-day average
* BUZZ-Saudi bank shares slide on Q4 earnings misses
* TABLE-UAE M3 money supply, bank lending growth pick up in December
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates
* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit falls 85 pct
* Kuwait Oil Company announces state of emergency after oil leak
* OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet next after March 17 -Kuwait
* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)