MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 23

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips after Trump's protectionist address, Asia shares resilient

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait's market surges in strong Gulf, tax fears continue to hit Egypt

* Oil edges up after producer meeting, but high U.S. output weighs

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises to two-month high on Trump policy uncertainty, dollar drop

* Ministers laud strong start to OPEC, non-OPEC oil output cuts

* Syrian army and allies take village from Islamic State

* Two suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strike in Yemen -officials

* Iraq announces sale of $1 bln in bonds guaranteed by U.S.

* Islamic State blows up hotel to prevent landing in west Mosul, witnesses say

* Turkish police capture suspect in Istanbul rocket attacks - police sources

* ANALYSIS-Syrian rebels bitterly divided before new peace talks

* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence

* Syria's warring sides gather for new attempt to break deadlock

* INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows

* Losing in Iraq, Islamic State seeks to shore up Syria presence

* Four more bodies found in rubble of collapsed building in Iran

* Trump invites Netanyahu to Washington for visit -White House

* Israel lifts restrictions on building more homes in East Jerusalem

* Three suspected al Qaeda members killed in drone strikes in Yemen

EGYPT

* Yields on Egyptian T-bills mixed at weekly auction

* Egypt to allow Italian experts to examine CCTV footage in Regeni murder investigation

* Egypt's military to enter pharmaceutical industry

* Egypt's Museum of Islamic Art welcomes first visitors since 2014 bombing

* Egypt extends participation in Yemen conflict

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's SABIC to acquire remaining stake in Saudi JV with Shell for $820 mln

* Saudi finance ministry says no to fees on foreign workers' remittances

* Saudi Electricity Company staff accused in corruption case

* Saudi November imports shrink 22 pct y/y, non-oil exports drop

* Saudi's PetroRabigh to restart petchem complex gradually after brief shutdown

* Saudi Arabia's Falih says 1.5 mln barrels/day cut from market in January

* Saudi's Arab National Bank gets regulatory nod for derivatives trading unit

* BUZZ-Saudi's Savola plunges on shock Q4 loss; stock drops below 200-day average

* BUZZ-Saudi bank shares slide on Q4 earnings misses

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* TABLE-UAE M3 money supply, bank lending growth pick up in December

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

* Qatar's Doha Bank Q4 net profit falls 85 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Oil Company announces state of emergency after oil leak

* OPEC, non-OPEC monitoring committee to meet next after March 17 -Kuwait

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)