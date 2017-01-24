MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 24

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shines in Gulf, Kuwait bull run slows; Egypt rebounds

* Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-mth high as dollar drops on Trump uncertainty

* Trump White House lowers expectations for quick embassy move in Israel

* Emirates' Dubai-Athens-New York flight violates U.S. aviation agreement, say U.S. airlines

* Iraqi forces claim recapture of eastern Mosul after 100 days of fighting

* UK's May to defend free trade and Iran deal in talks with Trump

* Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

* Iraq says most oil majors participating in its OPEC cuts

* Turkey's lira eases as investors pause before critical central bank meeting

* Iraq PM orders investigation into abuses reported in Mosul battle

* Iraq plans to triple gas liquids exports from southern oilfields

* Prices soar, families use river water as Islamic State besieges Syrian city

* Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city - officials

* Chinese warships tour Gulf Arab states for first time since 2010

* Russia beats Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier in 2016

* Syrian opposition will only discuss ceasefire at Kazakhstan talks, spokesman says

EGYPT

* Trump, Sisi discuss fighting terrorism in phone call

* Miner Centamin won't bid in Egypt gold tender, terms not viable

* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* U.S. approves possible $525 mln military sale to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia warns on cyber defense as Shamoon resurfaces

* Saudi's Sadara Chemical says experienced network disruption

* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2.5 riyals dividend for 2016

* Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit

* Saudi infrastructure freeze may be easing as Jeddah projects announced

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Emirates airline embarks on "modest restructuring" as growth slows

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent

* Abu Dhabi said to meet fixed-income investors in Asia this week - Bloomberg

* Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment vehicle with Canada's Caisse de dépôt

KUWAIT

* Kuwait reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu - OIE

* National Bank of Kuwait Q4 net profit rises 40 pct

* Kuwait's KOC says working on restarting production from well hit by leak

OMAN

* Oman says oil prices likely to reach $60-70/barrel by year end (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)