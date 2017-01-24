MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 24

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid US trade unease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi shines in Gulf, Kuwait bull run slows; Egypt rebounds
* Oil prices rebound on weaker dollar, production cuts
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-mth high as dollar drops on Trump uncertainty
* Trump White House lowers expectations for quick embassy move in Israel
* Emirates' Dubai-Athens-New York flight violates U.S. aviation agreement, say U.S. airlines
* Iraqi forces claim recapture of eastern Mosul after 100 days of fighting
* UK's May to defend free trade and Iran deal in talks with Trump
* Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran
* Iraq says most oil majors participating in its OPEC cuts
* Turkey's lira eases as investors pause before critical central bank meeting
* Iraq PM orders investigation into abuses reported in Mosul battle
* Iraq plans to triple gas liquids exports from southern oilfields
* Prices soar, families use river water as Islamic State besieges Syrian city
* Gulf-backed Yemeni forces push into Red Sea coast city - officials
* Chinese warships tour Gulf Arab states for first time since 2010
* Russia beats Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier in 2016
* Syrian opposition will only discuss ceasefire at Kazakhstan talks, spokesman says
* Trump, Sisi discuss fighting terrorism in phone call
* Miner Centamin won't bid in Egypt gold tender, terms not viable
* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds rise at auction
* U.S. approves possible $525 mln military sale to Saudi Arabia
* Saudi Arabia warns on cyber defense as Shamoon resurfaces
* Saudi's Sadara Chemical says experienced network disruption
* Saudi's Mouwasat Medical recommends 2.5 riyals dividend for 2016
* Saudi inflation plunge aids government in fight to tame deficit
* Saudi infrastructure freeze may be easing as Jeddah projects announced
* Emirates airline embarks on "modest restructuring" as growth slows
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi December inflation drops to 0.8 percent
* Abu Dhabi said to meet fixed-income investors in Asia this week - Bloomberg
* Dubai's DP World creates $3.7 bln investment vehicle with Canada's Caisse de dépôt
* Kuwait reports outbreak of H5N8 bird flu - OIE
* National Bank of Kuwait Q4 net profit rises 40 pct
* Kuwait's KOC says working on restarting production from well hit by leak
* Oman says oil prices likely to reach $60-70/barrel by year end (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)