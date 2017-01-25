MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 25

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks set to rise on U.S. cues; dollar bounces

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi continues rebound, Egypt pulls back

* Oil eases on rising U.S. inventory, market looks to EIA data

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on weaker dollar; Trump policy in focus

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks steady; U.S. heavy crude heads to Asia

* Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

* Foreign powers back Syria truce deal, war erupts among rebels

* Development bank EBRD readying northern Cyprus plans

* U.N. "racing" to prepare aid for civilians ahead of battle for west Mosul

* PM Abadi says Iraq's oil is for Iraqis, in reaction to Trump

* Real Madrid logo won't feature Christian cross in Middle East clothing deal

* Iran to cut gas export prices to Turkey by 13 pct

* East Mosul Iraqis crave stability as army defeats Islamic State

* Turkish central bank fails to reassure with unorthodox rate hike

* Africa Finance Corp issues $150 million debut sukuk

* UK's May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday

* Iran's SLAL bought about 130,000 T barley in tender -trade

* Jordanian King to visit Russia to discuss counter-terrorism -Kremlin

* Turkish pipeline operator Botas halves gas supply to power plants -officials

* India demonetisation drive to favour country's big gold jewellery store chains -WGC

* Fintech platforms add Islamic finance capabilities

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to raise $4 billion in Eurobond sale

* Mining firms see little appeal in Egypt's gold exploration terms

* Egypt committed to repaying $3.5 bln to foreign oil firms -petroleum minister

SAUDI ARABIA

* Canada court dismisses challenge to controversial arms deal

* Saudi Aramco asks banks to pitch for world's largest share sale

* Saudi oil output, exports to drop in January - sources, data

* Saudi Arabia says militants in Jeddah shootout were linked to Islamic State

* Saudi's Alawwal Bank proposes no dividend for 2016

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai airport capacity limits to slow passenger growth as emirate's new hub emerges

* Dubai probes "unauthorised" Kim Kardashian visit to charity-newspaper

* Etihad Airways says veteran CEO James Hogan to step down this year

* UAE gets set to host 2019 Special Olympics World Games

* India hopes to complete oil storage talks with UAE on Tuesday

KUWAIT

* Kuwait parliament launches bid to curb austerity steps

* Kuwait to deliver message to Iran on dialogue with Gulf Arab states

OMAN

* Ooredoo Oman appoints CCO Ian Dench as CEO

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain inflation rises to 2.3 percent in December (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)