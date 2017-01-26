MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi and Kuwait continue uptrends, UAE pulls back
* Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-1/2-week lows, equities rally pressures
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; tender results awaited
* Islamic State fighters redeploy in west Mosul after Iraqi forces take east
* Jihadists crush Syria rebel group, in a blow to diplomacy
* Talks expose limits of what Russia, Turkey and Iran can achieve in Syria
* Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week
* Syrian army, allies push back Islamic State near Aleppo - monitoring group
* Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees
* Turkey's lira weakens 1 percent after rate hike fails to impress
* Israel plans more than 2,500 new settler homes to start Trump era
* Libyan forces claim control of long-besieged Benghazi district
* Investment Corp of Dubai sets final spread for $1 billion sukuk
* Trump says he will 'absolutely do safe zones' in Syria
* Rowboats and missiles in war of attrition on Iraq front line
* Rights advocates slam Trump plans on Muslim immigrants, refugees
* Kuwait minister calls for dialogue between Iran, Gulf states in rare visit
* Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week - PM Yildirim
* ANALYSIS-Islamic State extending attacks beyond Sinai to Egyptian heartland
* Reuters Insider - Gulf states warily welcome Trump term
* Egypt expects to raise $4 billion in Eurobond sale
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment
* Saudi Aramco shelves plan for joint venture with Malaysia's Petronas
* Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical says it contains network disruption - Twitter
* Saudi Arabia receives first F-15SA fighter of record-setting weapons order
* BRIEF-Saudi king planning trip to Japan in March
* India to fill Mangalore strategic reserve with UAE oil
* UAE's NIMR aiming to crack European market for military vehicles
* National Bank of Abu Dhabi to discuss new debt programmes
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct
* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman
* Putin sees success for Glencore, Qatar, Intesa in Russia post-Rosneft deal
* Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit
* Kuwait hangs royal prince convicted of murder
* TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct
* Kuwait expects oil prices stay at $55-$60 a barrel in 2017
* National Bank of Oman proposes 15.92 pct cash dividend