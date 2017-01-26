MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 26

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi and Kuwait continue uptrends, UAE pulls back

* Oil prices rise on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies near 1-1/2-week lows, equities rally pressures

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; tender results awaited

* Islamic State fighters redeploy in west Mosul after Iraqi forces take east

* Jihadists crush Syria rebel group, in a blow to diplomacy

* Talks expose limits of what Russia, Turkey and Iran can achieve in Syria

* Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week

* Syrian army, allies push back Islamic State near Aleppo - monitoring group

* Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

* Turkey's lira weakens 1 percent after rate hike fails to impress

* Israel plans more than 2,500 new settler homes to start Trump era

* Libyan forces claim control of long-besieged Benghazi district

* Investment Corp of Dubai sets final spread for $1 billion sukuk

* Trump says he will 'absolutely do safe zones' in Syria

* Rowboats and missiles in war of attrition on Iraq front line

* Rights advocates slam Trump plans on Muslim immigrants, refugees

* Kuwait minister calls for dialogue between Iran, Gulf states in rare visit

* ANALYSIS-Islamic State extending attacks beyond Sinai to Egyptian heartland

* Reuters Insider - Gulf states warily welcome Trump term

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to raise $4 billion in Eurobond sale

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for March 1-10 shipment

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco shelves plan for joint venture with Malaysia's Petronas

* Saudi Arabia's Sadara Chemical says it contains network disruption - Twitter

* Saudi Arabia receives first F-15SA fighter of record-setting weapons order

* BRIEF-Saudi king planning trip to Japan in March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India to fill Mangalore strategic reserve with UAE oil

* UAE's NIMR aiming to crack European market for military vehicles

* National Bank of Abu Dhabi to discuss new debt programmes

* Dubai developer Deyaar Q4 net profit falls 52 pct

* Dubai Crude for April to be priced at $0.15/bbl below Oman

QATAR

* Putin sees success for Glencore, Qatar, Intesa in Russia post-Rosneft deal

* Qatar Insurance reports 9 pct drop in Q4 net profit

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hangs royal prince convicted of murder

* TABLE-Kuwait December inflation edges up to 3.5 pct

* Kuwait expects oil prices stay at $55-$60 a barrel in 2017

OMAN

* National Bank of Oman proposes 15.92 pct cash dividend