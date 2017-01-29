MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on earnings, data; dollar advances

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt surges on international bond issue success

* Oil prices fall as U.S. drillers add rigs

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady but head for first weekly drop of 2017

* Middle East Crude-Dubai gains on Chinaoil’s purchases

* OPEC January oil output shows high compliance with supply cut deal -Petro-Logistics

* Saudi Aramco’s oil reserves confirmed by external audit -sources

* ‘Case by case’ approach for U.S. green card holders under Trump’s new order

* British PM May says does not agree with Trump on immigration

* Trump ban causes U.S. immigration chaos, draws fury of Muslims, Iran

* Trump talks to Putin, other world leaders about security threats

* Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal to 1.2 mln bpd-official

* Libyan oil production up to 700,000 BPD after repairs at Sarir oilfield

* OMV buys Occidental stake in Libya’s Nafoura oil field -Libyan oil officials

* Lebanon relaunches first oil and gas licensing round

* Oil producer cuts should reach 1.8 mln bpd by Feb - Algeria minister

* Algeria top gas supplier to Spain in 2016, eyes more EU exports

* Algeria’s Sonatrach sees 2017 gas exports up to 57 bcm

* First Iranian-owned oil tankers head to Rotterdam post-sanctions

* Turkmenistan says ready for more talks with Iran in gas dispute

* Jordan’s King Abdullah to visit U.S. from Monday

* French foreign minister heads to Iran amid Trump uncertainty

* Trump’s hopes for Syria safe zones may force decision on Assad

* Britain “open-minded” on timescale for exit of Syria’s Assad

* Russia hopes for long-term cooperation with Turkey, Iran on Syria

* Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels withdraw - pro-gov’t media, monitor

* Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source

* Trump administration debates designating Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

* EXCLUSIVE-Syria’s million-tonne Russian wheat deal in jeopardy - Reuters

* WFP, short of funds, halves food rations to displaced Iraqis

* Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq roots out Islamic State

* UAE says it destroyed Iranian-built drone in Yemen

* Morocco arrests seven suspected militants and seizes weapons

* Morocco growth seen at 4.5 pct in 2017 vs 1.6 pct last year - finance ministry

* Libya needs FX policy change to ease cash crunch, says deputy PM

* Tripoli force suspects eastern military backers in car bomb blast

* Merkel says migrant deal with Libya needed, but not possible yet

* EU executive says “confident” migration deal with Turkey will hold

* Tunisia aims to cut 50,000 public sector jobs, starting this year

* Tunisia to start roadshow for 1 bln Eurobond, sees more issues late

* Jordan’s Arab Bank group says 2016 net profit rose 20 percent

EGYPT

* Egypt’s GASC buys 410,000 tonnes of Russian wheat

* Yields drop on Egypt’s six-month and one-year T-bills in weekly auction

* Egyptian rights lawyer says he’s banned from travel

* Israel advises citizens in Egypt’s Sinai to leave, cites attack risk

SAUDI ARABIA

* Delayed projects ease slightly for Saudi builder Khodari

* OPEC cuts will not impact Saudi oil supply to Japan -Saudi official

* Malaysia’s Petronas says RAPID project remains on track after Aramco’s snub

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai’s Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016

QATAR

* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q4 net profit slips 7.2 pct

* Qatar investment in Russia to bolster OPEC, non-OPEC ties - Barkindo

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Dhofar proposes lower 2016 dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)