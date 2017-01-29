MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29

DUBAI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip on earnings, data; dollar advances
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed, Egypt surges on international bond issue success
* Oil prices fall as U.S. drillers add rigs
* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady but head for first weekly drop of 2017
* Middle East Crude-Dubai gains on Chinaoil’s purchases
* OPEC January oil output shows high compliance with supply cut deal -Petro-Logistics
* Saudi Aramco’s oil reserves confirmed by external audit -sources
* ‘Case by case’ approach for U.S. green card holders under Trump’s new order
* British PM May says does not agree with Trump on immigration
* Trump ban causes U.S. immigration chaos, draws fury of Muslims, Iran
* Trump talks to Putin, other world leaders about security threats
* Iraq to double oil export capacity at terminal to 1.2 mln bpd-official
* Libyan oil production up to 700,000 BPD after repairs at Sarir oilfield
* OMV buys Occidental stake in Libya’s Nafoura oil field -Libyan oil officials
* Lebanon relaunches first oil and gas licensing round
* Oil producer cuts should reach 1.8 mln bpd by Feb - Algeria minister
* Algeria top gas supplier to Spain in 2016, eyes more EU exports
* Algeria’s Sonatrach sees 2017 gas exports up to 57 bcm
* First Iranian-owned oil tankers head to Rotterdam post-sanctions
* Turkmenistan says ready for more talks with Iran in gas dispute
* Jordan’s King Abdullah to visit U.S. from Monday
* French foreign minister heads to Iran amid Trump uncertainty
* Trump’s hopes for Syria safe zones may force decision on Assad
* Britain “open-minded” on timescale for exit of Syria’s Assad
* Russia hopes for long-term cooperation with Turkey, Iran on Syria
* Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels withdraw - pro-gov’t media, monitor
* Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly -source
* Trump administration debates designating Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group
* EXCLUSIVE-Syria’s million-tonne Russian wheat deal in jeopardy - Reuters
* WFP, short of funds, halves food rations to displaced Iraqis
* Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq roots out Islamic State
* UAE says it destroyed Iranian-built drone in Yemen
* Morocco arrests seven suspected militants and seizes weapons
* Morocco growth seen at 4.5 pct in 2017 vs 1.6 pct last year - finance ministry
* Libya needs FX policy change to ease cash crunch, says deputy PM
* Tripoli force suspects eastern military backers in car bomb blast
* Merkel says migrant deal with Libya needed, but not possible yet
* EU executive says “confident” migration deal with Turkey will hold
* Tunisia aims to cut 50,000 public sector jobs, starting this year
* Tunisia to start roadshow for 1 bln Eurobond, sees more issues late
* Jordan’s Arab Bank group says 2016 net profit rose 20 percent
* Egypt’s GASC buys 410,000 tonnes of Russian wheat
* Yields drop on Egypt’s six-month and one-year T-bills in weekly auction
* Egyptian rights lawyer says he’s banned from travel
* Israel advises citizens in Egypt’s Sinai to leave, cites attack risk
* Delayed projects ease slightly for Saudi builder Khodari
* OPEC cuts will not impact Saudi oil supply to Japan -Saudi official
* Malaysia’s Petronas says RAPID project remains on track after Aramco’s snub
* Dubai’s Mashreq board proposes cash dividend of 40 pct for 2016
* Qatar International Islamic Bank Q4 net profit slips 7.2 pct
* Qatar investment in Russia to bolster OPEC, non-OPEC ties - Barkindo
* Oman’s Bank Dhofar proposes lower 2016 dividend (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)