REFILE-MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 30

(Adds 'Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens', no other changes)
DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar retreat on Trump travel ban, weak U.S. GDP
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait climb again as UAE, Qatar underperform
* Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
* PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar, sluggish U.S. economic data
* U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests, criticism
* Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order
* Commando dies in U.S. raid in Yemen which kills 30 Qaeda members, civilians
* Syrian army seizes Damascus water source as rebels withdraw - pro-gov't media, monitor
* In Turkey visit, Britain's May pushes trade, mentions human rights
* Algeria's Skikda plant to resume normal LNG deliveries after maintenance ends - source
* Trump's call for deadlier Islamic State push may hit limits
* Dozens barred from flying out of Istanbul airport after Trump ban
* U.N. experts warn Saudi-led coalition allies over war crimes in Yemen
* Turkish soldier killed in clash with IS near Syria's al-Bab -military
* Iraq to oppose U.S. travel curbs, keen to preserve cooperation against Islamic State
* Fear in interrogation room, death in the street: Iraq roots out Islamic State
* Netanyahu backs US embassy move to Jerusalem though signals no urgency
* Trump order dashes dreams of Iraqi family bound for United States
* Houthi-run authorities in Yemen capital condemn Trump ban
* Two Iraqis lead legal fight against Trump order blocking entry
* "I got handcuffed and just started crying": Sudanese student describes U.S. detention
* 'Case by case' approach for U.S. green card holders under Trump's new order
* Trump to speak to Saudi, UAE, Korean leaders Sunday -White House
* About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers request asylum in Germany-media
* Jordan's Arab Bank group says 2016 net profit rose 20 percent
* Social media battle lines drawn ahead of Turkish vote
* Turkey threatens to cancel Greece migration deal in soldiers' extradition row
* Egypt says considers Yen, Yuan bond issuance
* Airlines in Cairo asked to implement Trump travel ban -EgyptAir official
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in December
* Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens
* BRIEF-France's Engie awarded contract for $1.2 bln gas plant in Saudi Arabia
* Saudi's National Commercial Bank proposes higher H2 dividend
* Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones
* Emirates changes pilot, crew rosters on US flights after Trump order
* Market permitting, Dubai Investments plans IPOs in 6-9 months -CEO
* UAE to grant Russian visitors visas on arrival
* Etihad, Lufthansa CEOs to hold news conference on cooperation drive
* UAE credit demand eased slightly but seems to have stabilised -c.bank
* MOVES-Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank CEO leaves, CFO to lead on acting basis
* Viva Kuwait Q4 profit rises 6.8 pct
* BRIEF-Bank Muscat proposes 25 pct cash dividend, 5 pct bonus shares for 2016
* BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Off-duty Bahrain policeman killed in "terrorist act" - state news agency
Compiled by Dubai newsroom