MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 31

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rattled by Trump travel curb orders, dollar soft

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait, Egypt retreat; Aramex earnings beat supports Dubai

* Oil prices down 5 percent in January as rising U.S. output offsets OPEC-led cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold crawls up on Trump policy concerns; Fed meeting in focus

* Trump fires top government lawyer who defied immigration order

* Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile -U.S. official

* U.S. diplomats circulate memo critical of immigration order

* France, worried by Trump, promises to defend Iran nuclear deal

* Don't let Trump embarrass our queen, say 1.3 million Britons

* Syrian government denies rumours Assad in poor health

* Airlines complain of confusion, costs of U.S. immigration order

* Jihadists mock Trump travel ban, vow more attacks

* Syria warns against safe zones set up without its consent

* Pipeline leak halts production from Libya's Messla oil field - official

* Iraq asks Trump to "reconsider" travel ban

* UN rights chief says Trump's travel ban is illegal

* Iraq parliament approves new defence, interior ministers - state TV

* Sudan to end fuel, food subsidies by 2019 - minister

* World Islamic body says Trump visa ban emboldens extremists

* U.S. travel ban heralds "turbulent times" for Africa - AU chief

* Tunisia needs $2.85 bln in external financing this year - finance minister

* Iran sees oil prices at around $55 in 2017 - Mehr

TURKEY

* Two pro-Kurdish lawmakers in Turkey arrested on terrorism charges -sources

* Turkey's lira, stocks surge as investors look past Fitch downgrade

* Turkey reopens embassy in Libya, vows to support unity efforts

* Turkish banking sector 2016 profits rise to 38 bln lira - watchdog

EGYPT

* Egypt's five- and 10-year bond yields drop at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Two killed in attack on Saudi warship off Yemen

* Saudi government suspends domestic bond issues for fourth month -Maaal

* Saudi Telecom set to buy Atheeb's mobile towers in cost drive

* Saudi's Atheeb to sell some mobile towers to STC for 230 mln riyals

* Key Saudi money rate drops as funding squeeze due to cheap oil eases

* Saudi Aramco to shut unit at Ras Tanura refinery in May -sources

* Saudi king agrees in call with Trump to support Syria, Yemen safe zones -White House

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Lufthansa, Etihad could cooperate in catering, maintenance-Lufthansa CEO

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital Q4 profit tumbles on provision

* Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.9 pct

* Dubai's Aramex sees slower profit, revenue growth in 2017

* Fitch Rates Bank of Sharjah's New EMTN Programme 'BBB+'

* Dubai to award $3 bln construction contracts for 2020 World Expo

* Dubai airport sends back "handful of people" after Trump ban

KUWAIT

* Kuwait oil minister: current prices appropriate for producers and consumers

* Kuwait sovereign fund says it will focus on technology, infrastructure

* Kuwait finance minister: no time frame for international bond

* Kuwait projects $25.9 billion budget deficit next fiscal year

* Kuwait to sell 50 pct of independent power project in IPO this year -minister

* Kuwait's First Takaful Insurance to hold meeting to discuss merger proposal

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q4 net profit up 7.4 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)