7 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 1
#Intel
February 1, 2017 / 3:06 AM / 7 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar caught in crossfire as Trump talks currency wars

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets exposed to foreign funds underperform in reaction to Trump

* Oil markets range-bound as supplies remain plentiful amid OPEC-led cuts

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady ahead of U.S. Fed interest rate decision

* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays firm; Chinaoil buys 15 cargoes

* Mideast funds positive on bonds; bullish on stocks but split on Kuwait

* Challenges to Trump's immigration orders spread to more U.S. states

* Some nations affected by U.S. immigration order may stay on list

* UN plans next round of Syria peace talks Feb. 20

* Syrian militias get more U.S. support for IS fight, plan new phase

* U.S. ambassador to UN says Iran missile test is unacceptable

* Fitch says banking sector outlook is stable for Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon

* Oil prices won't reach 'desired level' before 2018, Iraq says

* Emerging markets in near-record January global bond rush

* Iraq will not retaliate against Trump's visa ban - PM

* Yemen war erases decade of health gains, many children starving - UNICEF

* Iran's Rouhani to visit Putin in Moscow in March - TASS

* Iraq seeks foreign partner for second gas plant

* Turkish central bank signals no end to unorthodox lira defence

* With Islamic State gone, East Mosul residents face uncertain future

* Turkey dismissed more than 90,000 public servants in post-coup purge - minister

* Foreign visitors to Turkey drop 30 pct in 2016 to lowest level in nine years

* Turkey's Aktif Bank gets nod to raise $120 mln via sukuk

EGYPT

* Egypt to hire inspection company, pay small premium, to deter local wheat smuggling

* Inflows into Egypt banks at $9 bln since pound float -c.bank official

* Egypt to raise sugar, cooking oil prices at subsidised outlets

* Egypt M2 money supply up 39.52 pct at end-December -c.bank

* IMF delegation in Egypt ahead of review for second loan installment

* Egypt delegation to visit Iraq in Feb for crude oil deal -Egypt petro minister

* Egypt won't issue more Eurobonds in FY 2016/17, Deputy FinMin tells paper

SAUDI ARABIA

* Quietly at first, music comes back to Saudi Arabia

* Saudi Arabia resumes swing producer role in oil: Kemp

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai crude January average at $53.717/bbl, highest in 18 months

* Contrasting results for merging Abu Dhabi lenders NBAD and FGB

* UAE's du acquires licence to operate Virgin Mobile service

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank Q4 profit drops 16 pct on impairments

* Dubai's Emaar Malls posts 3.9 pct rise in fourth-quarter profit

* UAE's Du has restructured, shed jobs -CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait minister to face no-confidence vote over sports ban

* Zain Iraq appoints Ali al-Zahid as CEO

* Kuwait Finance House Q4 net profit rises 5 pct

QATAR

* Azerbaijan and Qatar discuss economic cooperation

* Vodafone Qatar posts narrower Q3 loss as revenue rises

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP rises to $53.93/bbl for March (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

