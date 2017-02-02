MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 2

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 4-month high, dollar soft after nonchalant Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Top banks weigh on Abu Dhabi, other Gulf markets move little

* U.S. oil prices fall after sharp rise in stockpiles

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as Fed keeps U.S. interest rates steady

* U.S. military probing more possible civilian deaths in Yemen raid

* Trump adopts aggressive posture toward Iran after missile launch

* Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam -sources

* Libyan officials criticise U.S. travel ban, doubt over February conference

* Syria opposition says UN can't pick delegates to peace talks

* Syrian army dash to al-Bab risks Turkey clash

* U.N. chief says Trump travel ban 'not best way to protect U.S.'

* Seeking good ties with Trump, Gulf monarchies quiet over travel ban

* Spike in maintenance expected to boost oil refining margins

* Morocco may issue $1 bln of international bonds in 2017 - finance ministry source

* Syrian opposition figure to deploy all-Arab force in Raqqa offensive

* Turkish banks use 58.3 bln lira from central bank's late liquidity window - data

* Turkey aims to bolster local drug production, minister says

* Iraq complies with scale, if not absolute level, of OPEC cut - sources, data

* Global air freight demand up 9.8 pct in December -IATA

* Profits of doom: Mosul mechanics swamped as bombs shatter city

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB to cut cash dividend after hit from weaker pound

* Egypt's foreign currency inflows rise, investors still need reassurance

* Banque du Caire to list its shares in first half of year

* Egypt's trade deficit narrows by 17.4 pct - government source

* Lufthansa sees rapid growth of Gulf airlines slowing

* Gold miner Centamin to pay about $100 mln to Egypt in 2017

* Egypt's central bank receives $4 bln from Eurobond sale- state news agency

SAUDI ARABIA

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Saudi's Trump friendship more about money than oil

* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia cannot escape destiny as swing producer: Kemp

* Aramco to have the right to book Saudi oil reserves -Falih

* Saudi to invite bids for new renewable energy projects in April - energy minister

* Saudi Arabia may raise U.S. oil investments -energy minister

* Saudi Arabia likely to raise March crude prices to Asia

* Saudi's Mobily signs 7.9 bln riyals refinancing with banks

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Flydubai 2016 profit tumbles but revenues rise

* UAE says Trump travel ban an internal affair, most Muslims unaffected

* Dubai Islamic Bank mandates banks for potential sukuk sale -sources

* Dubai developer Nakheel reports 22 pct rise in Q4 net profit

* UAE bank NBAD offers blockchain payments after tie-up with Ripple

* UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ending Jan 30

QATAR

* Daewoo Engineering & Construction says wins $598 mln order in Qatar

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Equate Petrochemical to start sukuk roadshow on Feb 5 - lead banks

* Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit wins 49.7 mln dinars contract

* Kuwait's Al Aman Investment to merge with Securities House

OMAN

* Oordeoo Oman appoints new CFO

* Oman's National Pharmaceutical Industries proposes 10 pct cash dividend

* Omani Packaging recommends dividend of 20 percent for 2016

BAHRAIN

* Zain Bahrain recommends FY dividend of 5 fils per share

* Bahrain Middle East Bank reports FY profit of $5.1 mln (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)