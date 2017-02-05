DUBAI Feb 5 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after jobs report, U.S. yield
curve steepens
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf slips, Egypt rebounds from
Trump-linked slide
* Oil pushes higher on Iran sanctions, jobs data
* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after U.S. payrolls data
* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges higher; more official prices
awaited
* Iran to hold tender for oil, natural gas fields in
mid-February
* Trump: U.S. will win appeal of judge's travel ban order
* US not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran
concerns-Mattis
* U.S. backs off bid to reopen CIA 'black site' prisons
-officials
* Trump administration tightens Iran sanctions, Tehran hits
back
* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new
sanctions
* Abadi fends off calls by Iran allies in Iraq to react to
Trump travel ban
* Louvre attacker put under formal detention after condition
improves
* U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault
* Jordanian air force targets Islamic State in southern
Syria
* Air strikes kill 12 fighters in Syria's Idlib - monitor
* UNHCR chief says safe zones would not work in Syria
* Syrian army says it will press on against Islamic State
near Aleppo
* Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria
- military statement
* Russia, Turkey, Iran to talk Syria in Astana on Feb. 6 -
Kazakhstan
* Trump discusses safe zones in Syria with Jordan's king
-White House
* Yemen Al Qaeda leader says U.S. raid on Yemen a blow to
Trump
* U.S. agrees to donate 100,000 tonnes wheat to Jordan
* Merkel urges Turkey's Erdogan to uphold freedoms, allow
dissent {nL5N1FN5H4]
* U.S. military releases, withdraws old Islamist video from
Yemen raid
* U.S. airline CEOs ask to meet with Tillerson on Gulf
carriers
* Israel interprets U.S. settlements statement as green
light
* Britain's May, Israel's Netanyahu to meet as diplomatic
winds change
* Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western
coast in a week - coast guard
* Russia expects Libyan PM Sarraj to visit Moscow this month
* Tunisia aims to double phosphate production to 6.5 mln t
in 2017 - ministry
EGYPT
* Yields drop on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills at
weekly auction
* Egypt's wheat reserves at five months, sugar at four
-minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco examines Berri oilfield oil, gas expansion
-sources
* Saudi Arabia tenders to purchase 1.5 mln T feed barley
* Saudi finance minister says efficiency initiative saves
$21 bln so far
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Emirates NBD targets millennials with digital
banking service
* Dubai Islamic Bank to meet investors ahead of possible
sukuk {nD5N1D7045]
QATAR
* Yield curve flattens in Qatar central bank's monthly
T-bill auction
* Qatar Electricity and Water Q4 net profit down 13.8 pct
