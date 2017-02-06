DUBAI Feb 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag Wall St gains, dollar becalmed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi, Kuwait retreat; UAE bourses strong

* Oil prices edge up on Iran tensions, but rising U.S. drilling caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on weaker dollar after U.S. jobs data

* Trump faces uphill battle to overcome court's hold on travel ban

* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions

* U.S.-backed Syrian force in new phase of Raqqa assault

* Turkey detains some 400 Islamic State suspects in biggest roundup

* Russia's Lavrov backs renewal of UN-led Syria talks

* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions

* Iraq says ruling against Trump travel ban is move in right direction

* Louvre attacker, in formal detention, declines to speak to investigators

* Immigration chaos and long nights led to Washington's court win

* At former jihadist training camp, Iraqi police face drones, crack snipers

* Reuters Insider - Iraqi family flies to US after Trump ban blow

* US not weighing Middle East troop hikes over Iran concerns-Mattis

* Yemen Al Qaeda leader says U.S. raid on Yemen a blow to Trump

* U.S. coalition jets bomb Islamic State-held town near Euphrates Dam

EGYPT

* Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $26.363 bln at end of January

* BRIEF-Egypt's Global Telecom Holding signs $200 mln short-term loan agreement

* Law used to imprison Egyptians draws scrutiny

* BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises

* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks for 16th consecutive month

SAUDI ARABIA

* Credit insurer Coface expects easing in payment delays in Saudi Arabia

* Saudi non-oil economy grows at fastest rate for 17 months in January - PMI

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BUZZ-Dubai's Shuaa surges before earnings, news conference

* UAE non-oil business growth at six-month high in January - PMI

* UAE'S ADNOC sets Jan Murban crude OSP at $55.35/BBL

QATAR

* Qatar Airways flight from New Zealand to be longest by flying time

* BUZZ-Industries Qatar sinks on Q4 earnings miss, dividend cut

* Industries Qatar Q4 net profit falls 63 pct, misses forecasts

* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water signs MOU with Chubu Electric Power

* BRIEF-Qatar's Mesaieed Petrochemical FY profit falls

KUWAIT

* Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban praised by Trump

* BRIEF-Kuwait Cement agrees to sell stake in Kuwait's Americana to Adeptio

* BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises

BAHRAIN

* Bomb blast hits outside Bahraini capital, no casualties -state news

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)