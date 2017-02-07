DUBAI Feb 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro, dollar subdued as economic, political uncertainty hits

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE outperforms in an otherwise flat Gulf; Egypt dips

* MIDEAST DEBT-After soaring, Egypt bonds may level off on valuation concerns

* Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches away from 3-mth high but safe-haven demand supports

* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; buyers eye April Murban volumes

* U.S. court to hear arguments Tuesday on Trump's travel ban

* Export Summary-Saudi Arabia buys barley; Iraq buys rice

* Israel's Netanyahu urges Britain to join Iran sanctions

* Kremlin says it disagrees with Trump's assessment of Iran

* World Bank links financial support for Iraq to reconciliation

* Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire in Astana

* Turkey transfers billions in major company stakes to sovereign wealth fund

* Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab after army advance

* Morocco threatens to cut EU ties if farm deal founders

* Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate falls to lowest in 4 years - central bank

* Turkey says detains 748 Islamic State suspects in weekend operations

* Iran says U.S. sanctions stop American oil firms taking part in projects

* China protests U.S. sanction list on Iran that hits Chinese firms

EGYPT

* Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise after pound float

* Egyptian army kills 14 militants in central Sinai raid - spokesman

* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds drop at auction

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco preparing domestic sukuk issue -sources

* Shell expects to split Motiva assets with Saudi Aramco in Q2

* Singapore Exchange holds talks with Saudi Aramco on secondary listing-sources

* Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassador to Lebanon - president's office

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Financial Market's fourth-quarter net profit soars 406 pct

* TABLE-UAE inflation climbs to 2.6 percent in November

* Dubai government finalising $3 bln airport expansion loan -sources

* Ahead of merger, UAE banks NBAD, FGB finalise second-tier management

* Dubai's Emaar to recover $332 mln for hotel fire insurance claim

* First Dubai for Real Estate Development FY profit falls

QATAR

* Qatar Petroleum seeks international projects in Cyprus, Morocco -CEO

* Qatar Holding to invest $250 mln in India affordable housing -fund manager

* Qatar National Bank shareholders approve dividends and bonus shares

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's new opera house complex catches fire, no casualties

* Kuwait's Equate set to issue $750 mln seven-year sukuk - sources

* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate FY profit falls

* Kuwait's Al Mazaya Holding FY profit rises

BAHRAIN

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH Financial Group posts FY profit