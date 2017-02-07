DUBAI Feb 7 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro, dollar subdued as
economic, political uncertainty hits
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE outperforms in an otherwise flat Gulf;
Egypt dips
* MIDEAST DEBT-After soaring, Egypt bonds may level off on
valuation concerns
* Oil prices steady, kept in range by mixed price indicators
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches away from 3-mth high but safe-haven
demand supports
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark dips; buyers eye April Murban
volumes
* U.S. court to hear arguments Tuesday on Trump's travel ban
* Export Summary-Saudi Arabia buys barley; Iraq buys rice
* Israel's Netanyahu urges Britain to join Iran sanctions
* Kremlin says it disagrees with Trump's assessment of Iran
* World Bank links financial support for Iraq to
reconciliation
* Russia, Turkey, Iran discuss Syria ceasefire in Astana
* Turkey transfers billions in major company stakes to
sovereign wealth fund
* Islamic State encircled in Syria's al-Bab after army
advance
* Morocco threatens to cut EU ties if farm deal founders
* Turkish lira's real effective exchange rate falls to
lowest in 4 years - central bank
* Turkey says detains 748 Islamic State suspects in weekend
operations
* Iran says U.S. sanctions stop American oil firms taking
part in projects
* China protests U.S. sanction list on Iran that hits
Chinese firms
EGYPT
* Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise after pound
float
* Egyptian army kills 14 militants in central Sinai raid -
spokesman
* Average yields on Egypt's T-bonds drop at auction
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco preparing domestic sukuk issue -sources
* Shell expects to split Motiva assets with Saudi Aramco in
Q2
* Singapore Exchange holds talks with Saudi Aramco on
secondary listing-sources
* Saudi Arabia to appoint ambassador to Lebanon -
president's office
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Financial Market's fourth-quarter net profit soars
406 pct
* TABLE-UAE inflation climbs to 2.6 percent in November
* Dubai government finalising $3 bln airport expansion loan
-sources
* Ahead of merger, UAE banks NBAD, FGB finalise second-tier
management
* Dubai's Emaar to recover $332 mln for hotel fire insurance
claim
* First Dubai for Real Estate Development FY profit falls
QATAR
* Qatar Petroleum seeks international projects in Cyprus,
Morocco -CEO
* Qatar Holding to invest $250 mln in India affordable
housing -fund manager
* Qatar National Bank shareholders approve dividends and
bonus shares
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's new opera house complex catches fire, no
casualties
* Kuwait's Equate set to issue $750 mln seven-year sukuk -
sources
* Kuwait Business Town Real Estate FY profit falls
* Kuwait's Al Mazaya Holding FY profit rises
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH Financial Group posts FY profit
