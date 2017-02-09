BRIEF-Clorox enters into $1.1 bln 5-yr unsecured revolving credit agreement
* Clorox Co- on February 8, 2017 entered into a $1.1 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement - SEC filing
DUBAI Feb 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tread water on U.S. cues, Europe concerns
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar rises as Barwa leaps; oil price drop pulls down Saudi
* Oil stable after drop in US gasoline stocks, but market remains bloated
* PRECIOUS-Gold off 3-month highs; political uncertainty provides support
* MIDEAST DEBT-ICD's performance makes case for 10-year Saudi sukuk, investors say
* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks strengthen in thin trade
* Trump's U.S. Supreme Court pick dispirited by president's tweets
* Islamic finance body drafts new standard for centralised sharia boards
* Yemen keeps counter-terrorism operations with U.S. despite raid
* Legal battle over travel ban pits Trump's powers against his own words
* U.S. commander expects recapture soon of Islamic State strongholds
* Turkish-led forces advance into outskirts of Syrian city
* COLUMN-Why Trump's tough talk on Iran will backfire
* Syrian jets carry out deadly strikes on rebel-held Homs district
* Chairman leads deal to buy stake in Arab Bank for $1.12 bln
* Erdogan, Trump agree joint action against Islamic State in Syria -Turkish sources
* Administrator sets bid deadline for Moroccan oil refiner Samir
* Russia completes S-300 missile systems supplies to Iran in 2016 -TASS
* U.N. seeks $2.1 billion to avert famine in Yemen
* Foreign banks, wealth funds eye cooperation with Turkish wealth fund - finmin
* Halic Leasing widens Turkey's Islamic finance market
EGYPT
* Trump presidency heralds new era of closer ties with Egypt
* Egypt's capital project hits latest snag as Chinese pull out
* Egyptian exports to Gaza signal better ties with Hamas
* Egypt bourse approves listing of Banque du Caire- statement
* Egypt to issue $1 bln one-year dollar-denominated treasury bill -central bank
* White House weighs designating Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi wealth fund PIF considers taking stake in Six Flags - Bloomberg
* Canada's TMX seeks part of Saudi Aramco listing
* Boutique bank Moelis wins advisory role for mammoth Saudi IPO
* Saudi to supply full March oil volumes to two Asian buyers - sources
* Saudi Cement proposes H2 2016 cash dividend of 2.75 riyals/share
* Saudi hires Jadwa Investment to advise on selling soccer clubs -sources
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Moody's upgrades Aldar Properties to Baa2; stable outlook
* Etihad sees challenging year as passenger growth slows
QATAR
* Qatar says oil market can cope with higher shale output
* Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate Q4 swings to profit
KUWAIT
* Kuwait welcomes Iran's readiness for dialogue with Gulf - Kuwaiti state news
* Kuwait's KIPCO mandates banks for bond issue of up to $500 mln, to repurchase debt (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
(Adds data, analyst quote, table) Feb 10 Speculators cut their net-long U.S. dollar bets for a fifth straight week, to the lowest level since mid-October, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday and calculations by Reuters. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $17.07 billion in the week ended Feb. 7, down from $18.47 billion the previous week. CFTC data also showed a further reduction of net short bets on the Mexica
NEW YORK, Feb 10 (IFR) - The resignation of the Fed's de facto head of banking supervision announced on Friday comes as US President Donald Trump gears up efforts to scale back regulation.