MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 26

DUBAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cool, bonds heat up as Trump optimism pauses

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Transaction tax plan hits Egyptian stocks; banks drag on most Gulf markets

* Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-1/2-month high as Trump inflation trade fades

* Bombings, air strikes in Syria rattle Geneva peace talks

* Iraqi forces push deeper into western Mosul as civilians flee

* Kuwait could pay up to $60,000 for party at Trump Hotel in Washington

* Saudi FM visits Baghdad to bolster Sunni-Shi'ite reconciliation post IS

* Iran plans to issue $4.5 bln in bonds for energy projects

* Turkish PM seeks backing for "strong, stable" Turkey in April vote

* Iran plans to buy Kazakh uranium ore, seek Russia help to make nuclear fuel

* Trump proposal for terrorist listing of Iran Revolutionary Guard in limbo -sources

* OPEC compliance seen growing as laggards Iraq and UAE pledge action

* INTERVIEW-Turkey's sovereign fund seeing strong global interest

* Suicide bomber kills at least 5 soldiers in Yemen's Zinjibar

* EXCLUSIVE-Trump likes two-state solution, but says he will leave it up to Israelis, Palestinians

* Pentagon plan to defeat Islamic State to look beyond Iraq, Syria

* Iran says oil prices over $55 per barrel harmful for OPEC - Fars

* Aramco IPO could push other Gulf states to list oil assets-economist

EGYPT

* Egypt's Amer paints positive image of currency float

* Egypt's foreign debt to reach 30 percent of GDP by June -central bank governor

* Egypt to receive $1 bln World Bank loan in March -central bank chief

* Egypt's Christians flee Sinai amid Islamic State killing spree

* EXCLUSIVE-Egyptian real estate developers say Saudi project suspended

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi King Salman launches investment drive with Asia tour

* As Saudis prepare to sell shares in oil giant, some have misgivings

* Malaysia's Petronas, Saudi Aramco to sign agreement during Saudi King's visit

* Saudi regains top oil supplier spot to China in Jan -customs

* Investigators clear Saudi-led forces of 2015 attacks, blames technical fault for seven deaths

* Comics and music shows in Saudi Arabia draw rebuke from clerics

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Holding chairman resigns to focus on government role

* UAE announces $5.25 bln in procurement deals at Idex

* UAE telecoms firm du says royalty rate to remain unchanged

* MIDEAST DEBT-Dana Gas sukuk drop as concern rises over looming maturity

* Dubai'S Etihad ESCO to launch $44mln of projects this year-CEO

* Dubai Islamic Bank shareholders approve unchanged cash dividend

OMAN

* Oman’s Bank Muscat raising $500 mln syndicated loan –sources

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's National Investments says Adeptio gets CMA nod for acquisition of 26.634 pct stake

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo posts flat Q4 profit

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Investcorp Bank invests $400 mln in US real estate (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)