MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 27

DUBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks erase losses but some investors await Trump talk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf moves little but new listings surge on Saudi secondary market

* Oil ticks up on supply cuts, but rising US output caps gains

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-1/2 mth highs; Trump economic policy in focus

* Iran's Rouhani chides critics as aide says he will seek re-election

* Syrian civil activists demand talks on transition, ceasefire monitoring

* Iran holds naval war games amid rising tensions with U.S.

* INTERVIEW-Tunisia to accelerate reforms as IMF freezes loan - minister

* Kuveyt Turk gets nod for 2 bln lira sukuk, closes Dubai unit

* Iran's 'The Salesman' wins Oscar for best foreign language film

* Bomber targets police office in eastern Algerian city - state media

* Trump might support probe into Yemen raid, White House says

* Morocco says forces to withdraw in Western Sahara's Guerguerat standoff

* Iraqi forces aim to secure Mosul bridge, link up to east bank

* Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB

EGYPT

* Egypt expects to produce 2.4 mln tonnes of sugar this year

* Egypt annoyed as Britain continues suspension of flights

* BRIEF-Egypt's Palm Hills Developments in talks with banks for EGP 852 mln loan

* Average yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour

* MIDEAST MONEY-New Saudi stock market surges on first day, liquidity may be challenge

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abraaj acquires Middlesex University's Dubai campus-sources

* TABLE-UAE January inflation climbs to 2.3 pct; transport costs rise

QATAR

* BRIEF-Ahli Bank completes issue of $500 mln new bonds

* Qatar Navigation Q4 swings to loss

* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance approves issuance of Tier 2 bonds by unit

* BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies

* Qatar Petroleum says QAPCO to operate QVC

OMAN

* BRIEF-Oman Telecommunications proposes FY dividend

BAHRAIN

* BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises

* Bomb attack on police bus wounds four Bahraini officers - ministry (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)