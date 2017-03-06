MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 6

DUBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as markets wary of Fed, geopolitical tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf falls, Egypt buoyed by gradual stamp duty plan

* Oil prices fall on doubts over Russian output curbs

* PRECIOUS-Gold steadies after fall on Fed rate hike expectations

* More than 40,000 displaced from Mosul in a week as Iraqi forces near old city

* Syria envoy says talks have set agenda for progress on peace

* Netanyahu to meet Putin, says Iran seeks permanent foothold in Syria

* Syrian government says agenda agreed, seeks united opposition at next Geneva talks

* At least 2 killed in new drone strikes on al Qaeda in Yemen - residents

* Turkey accuses Germany of aiding its enemies, as row escalates

* Jordan says executes 15, with 10 for terrorism convictions

* East Libyan forces resume strikes against rivals near oil ports

* Kirkuk oil flows in jeopardy again as Kurdish tensions grow

* Iran indicts nuclear negotiator, holds Iranian-American on fraud charges

* OMV agrees to sell Turkish unit Petrol Ofisi to Vitol for $1.45 bln

* Islamic finance body AAOIFI seeks to update guidance on murabaha contracts

EGYPT

* Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills

* Egypt's ESIIC buys 50,000 tonnes of raw Brazilian sugar in tender -trade

* Egypt's non-oil business activity shrinks for 17th month -PMI

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil economic growth hits 18-month high in February -PMI

* Saudi tourism authority to loan 397 mln riyals in 2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai Financial Market launches platform to trade ETFs

* Abu Dhabi aims to close $872 mln solar plant financing in April

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala sells part stake in AMD for $613 mln

* Dubai's DFSA regulates first peer to peer lender

* Dubai lender Emirates NBD to IPO Islamic REIT fund

* UAE non-oil business growth accelerates in February -PMI

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain advances military trials for suspected militants

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Investcorp completes acquisition of debt management business of 3i ("3iDM")