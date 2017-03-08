MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 8

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. appears to root for Kurdish support in Raqqa push -Turkish sources
* Iraq's al-Abadi to visit Trump later in March
* Rouhani talks rights as Iran election nears, critic attacks him on economy
* Libyan oil guard head says asked to protect oil ports after clashes
* Trump administration pledges "great strictness" on Iran nuclear deal
* Iraqi forces retake Mosul museum, close in on IS-controlled old town
* China's ZTE pleads guilty, settles with U.S. over Iran, NKorea sales
* Iran crude oil exports hits 3 million bpd- oil minister
* VW's Seat considers selling cars in Iran - CEO
* Egyptians protest over fears of bread subsidy cuts
* Egypt eyes return to pre-uprising tourist numbers - minister
* Two Russian wheat cargoes, one Argentine cargo bound for Egypt rejected
* Egypt's interbank market stagnant as dollar supply eases at banks
* Saudi women join forces to champion the changing role of women
* Maldives govt rejects claims it is selling off atoll to Saudi Arabia
* Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Saudi pledges big projects to soften austerity hit to business
* Saudi Aramco's energy industrial city investment seen at 16.5 bln riyals
* Saudi ministry sets up venture with private firm to build homes
* ADM and Almarai among companies eyeing Saudi grains agency asset sale
* COLUMN-Saudi cuts to lighter crude prices show shifting oil market: Russell
* Burning less oil at home will help Saudi exports and Aramco IPO
* Shell expects to split Motiva assets with Saudi Aramco in Q2
* Etihad advises checks with U.S. missions after new Trump order
* Dubai's Emaar Properties board proposes 15 pct cash dividend for 2016
* Doha Bank says EGM approved capital increase
* Liberty, Zain invest in emerging markets streaming video provider
* Kuwait's Warba Bank sets initial price guidance for dollar sukuk
* Oman’s Bank Muscat signs $525 million loan – sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)