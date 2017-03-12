MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as U.S. jobs data points to rate hike; crude slips

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Ex-dividend banks weigh on Abu Dhabi; Qatar, Egypt outperform

* Oil slumps to close out biggest 3-day loss in a year

* PRECIOUS-Gold recovers from five-week low after U.S. jobs data

* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls further; light sour grades pressured

* Trump's revised travel ban dealt first court setback

* At least 40 killed in Damascus bombing targeting Shi'ites

* Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum

* Dutch PM bars Turkish minister as rally dispute escalates

* Assad calls U.S. forces "invaders", but still hopeful on Trump

* Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 22 in Yemen: official

* Trump invites Palestinian leader Abbas to White House

* Nigeria's telecoms regulator sees deal in Etisalat debt talks

* IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal

* Lebanon eyes three tranches for $1.5 bln Eurobond-official

* Turkey seeks to build Syrian military cooperation with Russia

EGYPT

* Egypt's urban consumer price inflation hit 30-year high in Feb

* Average yield on Egypt's one year, six month T-bills drop at auction

* INTERVIEW-Egypt reforms must focus on investment, World Bank says

SAUDI ARABIA

* ANALYSIS-Trillion-dollar question looms as Aramco audits oil reserves

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Aramco's IPO merits social engineering discount

* BUZZ-Saudi energy minister meets U.S. counterpart in Washington

* EXCLUSIVE-Saudis tell U.S. oil: OPEC won't extend cuts to offset shale - sources

* Saudi's Bank AlJazira proposes 30 pct capital increase

* BRIEF-Credit Agricole says satisfied with business at Banque Saudi Fransi

* MEDIA-Evercore said to win advisory role on record Aramco IPO

* Wanted man killed after Saudi police raid - agency

* Bahraini doctor freed after jail sentence on charges linked to 2011 uprising

* Saudi Arabia tenders to buy 720,000 tonnes wheat - SAGO

* BRIEF-Toyota Motor to launch feasibility study on building factory in Saudi Arabia - Nikkei

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria in talks over missed payment on $1.2 bln loan

* UAE says to cut oil output by more than 139,000 bpd in March/April

* UAE's Union National Bank to open China branch, expand in Egypt -CEO

* Emirates to launch Dubai-Athens-Newark route despite U.S. protests

* Emirates eyes changes amid "gathering storm" of low-cost long-haul rivals

* Emirates airlines concerned about latest U.S. travel order

* Dubai Investments proposes 10 percent cash dividend; 5 percent bonus shares

QATAR

* MEDIA-Qatar Airways' India airline plan may face opposition from airlines lobby FIA - Mint

* Top investors to back Deutsche Bank despite uncertain future

* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance says unit places $450 mln tier 2 notes

KUWAIT

* Kuwait cuts April official selling price for crude to Asia -source

* BRIEF-Warba Bank issues Tier 1 $250 million sukuk

OMAN

* Omani firm Golden Group plans maiden sale of Islamic bonds

* BRIEF-Omantel says Worldcall Services announces public offer to acquire co's shares of WTL (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)