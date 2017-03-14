FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 14
March 14, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 5 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks subdued before Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Shuaa, GFH jump on merger hopes; insurance, banks hit Saudi

* Oil hovers near three-month lows as investors await data

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of Fed meeting

* Middle East Crude-Dubai falls further; May offers emerge

* Sunni politician warns U.S. of mounting civilian casualties in Mosul

* Syrian opposition says won't attend Astana talks

* Russia appears to deploy forces in Egypt, eyes on Libya role -sources

* Iran's biggest cargo line looks at London IPO; thwarted so far -sources

* Iran signs $1 billion deal to develop Mehdiabad zinc mine

* Emerging market borrowers strike while market is hot before Fed moves

* Kenya's central bank finalising licences for two new banks

* Libyan NOC official warns of force majeure at oil ports as rivals mobilise

EGYPT

* Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to be released

* Telecom Egypt 2016 net profit falls

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Aramco selects FTI as global media advisor for IPO -sources

* JPMorgan, HSBC, Citigroup said to be hired on Saudi dollar sukuk - Bloomberg

* Japan PM Abe seeks Saudi support for Aramco listing in Tokyo

* Saudi Arabia's billionaire Olayan family plans local asset sales - Bloomberg

* Saudi deputy crown prince to meet Trump, investment in focus

* Saudi Arabia buys 735,000 tonnes of hard wheat -SAGO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Shuaa-GFH merger would create diverse Gulf financial conglomerate

* UAE's DAMAC mandates banks for dollar bond issue -source

* Abu Dhabi's Etisalat wants Nigerian debt deal before sells stake -sources

* Dubai’s Majid Al Futtaim closes $1 bln-equivalent revolving loan -sources

QATAR

* Qatar to list two ETFs within two months - official

* Qatar February inflation falls on housing, food costs

KUWAIT

* Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead

* Diplomatic strides as Iran's Rouhani sends Kuwait's ruler a letter

* Kuwait says willing to extend oil cut deal beyond June (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

