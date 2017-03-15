MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 15

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: Low oil prices and competition fuel concerns of insurance CFOs in GCC countries but remain upbeat on profitability
* East Libyan forces recapture oil ports
* Moody's says currency risks rising in Oman And Bahrain, but remain low on average across GCC
* Moody's says funding pressure to ease for GCC banks in 2017
* Turkey's Erdogan warns Dutch, minister floats economic sanctions
* Moody's: GCC Islamic banks more profitable than conventional peers for second year running in 2017
* Algeria expects gas exports to surpass 57 bcm target in 2017 - Sonatrach source
* Iran to keep oil cap at 3.8 mln barrels a day in second half 2017
* Outside OPEC cuts, Libya and Nigeria still on slow oil recovery path
* Iraq plans to raise April Basra crude oil exports to 3.171 mln bpd - sources
* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for April 15-25 shipment
* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies
* Egypt to limit private silo wheat storage to curb smuggling
* Egyptian pound at weakest rate in a month on high dollar demand
* Saudi deputy crown prince, Trump meeting a "turning point" - Saudi adviser
* Citigroup CEO meets Prince Alwaleed to talk Saudi Arabia banking license- Bloomberg
* Moody's revises outlook on Saudi Arabia's banking system to stable from negative
* Saudi Arabia's crude supply fell in February despite higher output - ministry
* Japan's Toyota to look at Saudi production as the countries seek closer ties
* Saudi receives interest from GCC firms keen to list on its SME market
* UAE airlines likely to see falling profits this year: IATA
* Qatar exchange says IPO requires decision by shareholder -CEO
* Qatargas agrees to double LNG supplies to Poland
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system
* Kuwait's $8 bln bonds trade near Abu Dhabi after debut issue
* Canadian, Kuwaiti investors take stake in UK's Thames Water
* Kuwait bank lending growth edges up in January
* Bahrain's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric trial postponed till May
* Bahrain's GFH says it may merge with Dubai's Shuaa Capital, others
* Bahrain's Arcapita buys Dubai warehousing facilities for $150 mln