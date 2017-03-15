MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 15

DUBAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip, Fed's decision day makes investors wary

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf mixed; Shuaa pulls down Dubai, bond issue buoys Kuwait

* U.S. oil jumps after data shows surprise U.S. stock draw

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm ahead of Fed announcement

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks fall to lowest in more than a month

* Moody's: Low oil prices and competition fuel concerns of insurance CFOs in GCC countries but remain upbeat on profitability

* East Libyan forces recapture oil ports

* Moody's says currency risks rising in Oman And Bahrain, but remain low on average across GCC

* Moody's says funding pressure to ease for GCC banks in 2017

* Turkey's Erdogan warns Dutch, minister floats economic sanctions

* Moody's: GCC Islamic banks more profitable than conventional peers for second year running in 2017

* Algeria expects gas exports to surpass 57 bcm target in 2017 - Sonatrach source

* Iran to keep oil cap at 3.8 mln barrels a day in second half 2017

* Outside OPEC cuts, Libya and Nigeria still on slow oil recovery path

* Iraq plans to raise April Basra crude oil exports to 3.171 mln bpd - sources

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC says seeks wheat for April 15-25 shipment

* Egypt replaces heads of state oil and gas companies

* Egypt to limit private silo wheat storage to curb smuggling

* Egyptian pound at weakest rate in a month on high dollar demand

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi deputy crown prince, Trump meeting a "turning point" - Saudi adviser

* Citigroup CEO meets Prince Alwaleed to talk Saudi Arabia banking license- Bloomberg

* Moody's revises outlook on Saudi Arabia's banking system to stable from negative

* Saudi Arabia's crude supply fell in February despite higher output - ministry

* Japan's Toyota to look at Saudi production as the countries seek closer ties

* Saudi receives interest from GCC firms keen to list on its SME market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE airlines likely to see falling profits this year: IATA

QATAR

* Qatar exchange says IPO requires decision by shareholder -CEO

* Qatargas agrees to double LNG supplies to Poland

* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan calls AGM to approve issuance of Islamic sukuk

KUWAIT

* Moody's maintains stable outlook on Kuwait's banking system

* Kuwait's $8 bln bonds trade near Abu Dhabi after debut issue

* Canadian, Kuwaiti investors take stake in UK's Thames Water

* Kuwait bank lending growth edges up in January

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric trial postponed till May

* Bahrain's GFH says it may merge with Dubai's Shuaa Capital, others

* Bahrain's Arcapita buys Dubai warehousing facilities for $150 mln (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)