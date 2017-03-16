MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 16

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar crunched, bonds boosted as Fed goes gradual

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mixed but banks buoy Saudi

* Oil prices extend gains after drop in U.S. stockpiles

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits one-week high as Fed signals only gradual rate hikes

* Four Gulf central banks hike rates after Fed, others may follow

* Middle East Crude-Dubai stays weak; Qatar Marine trades at discount

* Morocco's king replaces PM Benkirane amid post-election deadlock

* Iran oil output to reach 4 mln bpd by April 20 - deputy oil minister

* Turkey may cancel migrant readmission deal with EU, says foreign minister

* U.N. envoy urges speedier Syria talks to avoid seventh year of war

* Iraq committed to OPEC output deal to support prices -oil ministry

* IEA says oil market could tilt into deficit in H1 if OPEC sticks to cuts

* EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar pullback allows emerging assets modest gains before Fed

* Iraq's talks with Exxon to develop new southern fields in progress - official

* Turkish Nov-Jan unemployment hits highest in almost seven years

* Turk Eximbank secures 400 mln euro syndicated credit with 22 banks - ministry

* ANALYSIS-After 6 years, Assad now secure but his country carved up as war thunders on

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC buys 420,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Egypt's ESIIC seeking 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar - trade

* IMF delegation to visit Egypt from April 28 to May 8 - finance minister

* Egypt softens customs exchange rate to 17 pounds/dlr from 15.75, from March 16

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi central bank raises reverse repo rate, keeps repo flat

* Saudi Aramco to resume oil product shipments to Egypt soon

* Trump, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss new economic deal-White House

* Saudi Electricity to hold discussions with sukukholders to extend sukuk purchase date

* Moody's lifts Saudi banking system outlook as funding pressures ease

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE central bank raises key rates by 25 bps

* Nasdaq CEO says tech partnership can help win $100 bln Saudi Aramco IPO

* GT Bank has $138 mln exposure to Etisalat Nigeria loan

KUWAIT

* Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by 25 bps

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 trade surplus jumps 57 pct year/year

* Kuwait's Burgan Bank convenes meeting on Mar 29 to issue bonds

* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank to authorise board to issue sukuk, other financing instruments

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain central bank raises key rates by 25 bps

* Bahrain parliament invites UN rights chief for unrestricted visit

* Investcorp Bank to acquire majority stake in European online marketplace Ageras

* Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial Bank exempts GFH Group from mandatory acquisition offer

OMAN

* Oman refiner said to hire Credit Agricole for $6 bln project - Bloomberg

* Oman February inflation highest since 2012 as fuel prices climb (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)