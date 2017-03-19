FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 19
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 19, 2017 / 3:10 AM / 5 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks touch record high, dollar decline deepens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region surges on Fed but Gulf lags emerging markets

* Oil prices steady but outlook more bearish

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first weekly gain in three as Fed hurts dollar - Reuters

* Beijing, Saudi Arabia agree to more oil cooperation, exports to China

* King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency

* Moody's cuts Turkey's outlook to "negative" as politics weigh

* Non-OPEC producers deliver 64 pct of pledged oil output cuts in Feb -source

* OPEC, non-OPEC panel sees OPEC compliance at 106 pct in Feb -source

* France's Total seeks stake in $4 bln Iranian gas field project

* Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal

* Total held discussions with Iran's NIOC over LNG project -filing

* Sonatrach, Eni pledge to boost investment in Algeria's energy sector

* Sonatrach, ENI get 34 bids for Algerian solar power plant - source

* Libya's Waha oil field resumes pumping after stoppage due clashes- engineer

* Morocco's king names PJD's Othmani as prime minister

* Turkey's economy to grow 5 pct or more in 2018 -Erdogan adviser

* Turkish central bank liquidity steps push funding cost up some 50 bp - bankers

* EXCLUSIVE-As austerity-hit Egyptians turn to bread, wheat imports hit new highs

* ANALYSIS-Halfway into 2017's oil supply cut, Asia remains awash with fuel

* Iraq's oil exports dip so far in March after OPEC cut

* Jordan moves ahead with $2.1 bln oil shale power plant

* Turkey will pay all of seized Bank Asya's foreign debt, deputy PM says

* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian Kurdish YPG says Raqqa attack to start in early April

* Thousands flee Iraq's Mosul as battle edges into Old City

* Pentagon chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss fight against Islamic State

EGYPT

* National Cement in talks to structure EGP 2.1 bln debt with Petrotrade

* Average yield on Egypt T-bills rise at auction

* Egypt gets offers for soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil, 74,500 tonnes of sunflower oil -trade

* Egypt aims to resume Saudi Aramco oil product imports

* Egypt expects to receive second tranche of the IMF loan in May or June-fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister says output cuts may be extended if necessary -Bloomberg

* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia, China sign deals worth potentially $65 bln

* Saudi Arabia's STC, Mobily seek adviser for tower merger plan

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 1.5 million tonnes barley - SAGO

* Saudi's SABIC calls EGM to approve FY dividend of 4 riyals/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Banks in stand-off with Etisalat Nigeria over problem loan

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank appoints Khamis Buharoun as acting CEO

* Commercial Bank of Dubai says AGM rejects increase of capital by 5 pct

* SHUAA Capital says in preliminary talks with GFH Financial on co's acquisition

* Middle East Crude-Dubai slips to 1-month low

QATAR

* Qatar takes stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh

* Qatar central bank raises policy rates, cuts reserve requirement -official

* Qatar International Islamic Bank AGM to discuss sukuk issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs 149.8 mln dinars contract with DGCA

* Kuwait's National Industries FY profit falls

* Kuwait's Tamdeen Investment board proposes FY cash dividend

* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank to authorise board to issue sukuk, other financing instruments

* Nafais Holding calls meeting to discuss Boubyan Petrochemical's offer to buy co's stake in unit

* EVN AG unit with best offer for sewage treatment project in Kuwait

* Qurain petrochemical says no shareholders of NAPESCO accepted acquisition offer

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A

OMAN

* Al Izz Islamic Bank convenes EGM to approve additional tier 1 capital sukuk

* Oman Investment Fund about to close $600 mln loan for Omantel buy -sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.