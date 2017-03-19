MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 19

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks touch record high, dollar decline deepens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region surges on Fed but Gulf lags emerging markets

* Oil prices steady but outlook more bearish

* PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first weekly gain in three as Fed hurts dollar - Reuters

* Beijing, Saudi Arabia agree to more oil cooperation, exports to China

* King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency

* Moody's cuts Turkey's outlook to "negative" as politics weigh

* Non-OPEC producers deliver 64 pct of pledged oil output cuts in Feb -source

* OPEC, non-OPEC panel sees OPEC compliance at 106 pct in Feb -source

* France's Total seeks stake in $4 bln Iranian gas field project

* Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal

* Total held discussions with Iran's NIOC over LNG project -filing

* Sonatrach, Eni pledge to boost investment in Algeria's energy sector

* Sonatrach, ENI get 34 bids for Algerian solar power plant - source

* Libya's Waha oil field resumes pumping after stoppage due clashes- engineer

* Morocco's king names PJD's Othmani as prime minister

* Turkey's economy to grow 5 pct or more in 2018 -Erdogan adviser

* Turkish central bank liquidity steps push funding cost up some 50 bp - bankers

* EXCLUSIVE-As austerity-hit Egyptians turn to bread, wheat imports hit new highs

* ANALYSIS-Halfway into 2017's oil supply cut, Asia remains awash with fuel

* Iraq's oil exports dip so far in March after OPEC cut

* Jordan moves ahead with $2.1 bln oil shale power plant

* Turkey will pay all of seized Bank Asya's foreign debt, deputy PM says

* EXCLUSIVE-Syrian Kurdish YPG says Raqqa attack to start in early April

* Thousands flee Iraq's Mosul as battle edges into Old City

* Pentagon chief, Saudi deputy crown prince discuss fight against Islamic State

EGYPT

* National Cement in talks to structure EGP 2.1 bln debt with Petrotrade

* Average yield on Egypt T-bills rise at auction

* Egypt gets offers for soyoil, sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's GASC buys 30,000 tonnes of soybean oil, 74,500 tonnes of sunflower oil -trade

* Egypt aims to resume Saudi Aramco oil product imports

* Egypt expects to receive second tranche of the IMF loan in May or June-fin min

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi oil minister says output cuts may be extended if necessary -Bloomberg

* FACTBOX-Saudi Arabia, China sign deals worth potentially $65 bln

* Saudi Arabia's STC, Mobily seek adviser for tower merger plan

* Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy 1.5 million tonnes barley - SAGO

* Saudi's SABIC calls EGM to approve FY dividend of 4 riyals/share

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Banks in stand-off with Etisalat Nigeria over problem loan

* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank appoints Khamis Buharoun as acting CEO

* Commercial Bank of Dubai says AGM rejects increase of capital by 5 pct

* SHUAA Capital says in preliminary talks with GFH Financial on co's acquisition

* Middle East Crude-Dubai slips to 1-month low

QATAR

* Qatar takes stake in Rocket Internet's HelloFresh

* Qatar central bank raises policy rates, cuts reserve requirement -official

* Qatar International Islamic Bank AGM to discuss sukuk issue

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs 149.8 mln dinars contract with DGCA

* Kuwait's National Industries FY profit falls

* Kuwait's Tamdeen Investment board proposes FY cash dividend

* Kuwait's Ahli United Bank to authorise board to issue sukuk, other financing instruments

* Nafais Holding calls meeting to discuss Boubyan Petrochemical's offer to buy co's stake in unit

* EVN AG unit with best offer for sewage treatment project in Kuwait

* Qurain petrochemical says no shareholders of NAPESCO accepted acquisition offer

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A

OMAN

* Al Izz Islamic Bank convenes EGM to approve additional tier 1 capital sukuk

* Oman Investment Fund about to close $600 mln loan for Omantel buy -sources (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)