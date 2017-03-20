FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 5 months ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance shares buoy Saudi, weak currency aids Egypt

* Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling

* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high as Fed rate hike guidance weighs on dollar

* Air strike kills 42 refugees off Yemen, Somalia demands investigation

* Hundreds of Lebanese protest proposed tax rise

* EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports

* Iraqi forces close in on Mosul mosque as residents flee

* Iran's South Pars field has begun oil production -SHANA

* Germany supports group behind Turkish coup attempt- Erdogan spokesman

* U.S. base rises from the rubble for Mosul push

* Egypt's Sisi to visit Washington on April 3 - White House

* UAE summons Swiss ambassador over UN Bahrain statement

* Syrian forces and rebels fight fierce clashes in northeast Damascus

* Saudi-led coalition calls for U.N. supervision of Yemen port

* Lebanon's Jumblatt affirms son as political heir

EGYPT

* Egypt targets around 5 pct growth rate in FY 2017-18

* BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt board approves capital increase

* Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills

* Egyptian budget to assume exchange rate of 16 pounds/dollar

* Egypt received two cargoes of diesel fuel from Saudi Aramco

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-Saudi's Chemanol says Saudi's SIDF approves restructuring remaining installments of co's loan

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issues $230 million Formosa bond

* UAE’s Aster DM Healthcare seeks loan change to offset payment delays–sources

* Top real estate tycoon appointed Dubai Holding chairman

* UAE central bank foreign assets rise in February

* MEDIA-Uber rivals from Dubai, China team up for ride-hailing alliance

QATAR

* Commercial Bank of Qatar considers international bond issue – sources

* BRIEF-Ooredoo Qatar announces group chief strategy, M&A officers appointment

* Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

