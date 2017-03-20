MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20

DUBAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Insurance shares buoy Saudi, weak currency aids Egypt
* Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-wk high as Fed rate hike guidance weighs on dollar
* Air strike kills 42 refugees off Yemen, Somalia demands investigation
* Hundreds of Lebanese protest proposed tax rise
* EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Iraqi forces close in on Mosul mosque as residents flee
* Iran's South Pars field has begun oil production -SHANA
* Germany supports group behind Turkish coup attempt- Erdogan spokesman
* U.S. base rises from the rubble for Mosul push
* Egypt's Sisi to visit Washington on April 3 - White House
* UAE summons Swiss ambassador over UN Bahrain statement
* Syrian forces and rebels fight fierce clashes in northeast Damascus
* Saudi-led coalition calls for U.N. supervision of Yemen port
* Lebanon's Jumblatt affirms son as political heir
* Egypt targets around 5 pct growth rate in FY 2017-18
* BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt board approves capital increase
* Average yields rise on Egyptian three and nine-month T-bills
* Egyptian budget to assume exchange rate of 16 pounds/dollar
* Egypt received two cargoes of diesel fuel from Saudi Aramco
* BRIEF-Saudi's Chemanol says Saudi's SIDF approves restructuring remaining installments of co's loan
* Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank issues $230 million Formosa bond
* UAE’s Aster DM Healthcare seeks loan change to offset payment delays–sources
* Top real estate tycoon appointed Dubai Holding chairman
* UAE central bank foreign assets rise in February
* MEDIA-Uber rivals from Dubai, China team up for ride-hailing alliance
* Commercial Bank of Qatar considers international bond issue – sources
* BRIEF-Ooredoo Qatar announces group chief strategy, M&A officers appointment
* Deutsche Bank to issue 687.5 mln new shares at 11.65 euros each
* Bahrain's GFH appoints new chairman, to focus on M&A (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)